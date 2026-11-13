Mayor Facing Charges for High School 'Peeping Tom' Bathroom Fiasco Calls Allegations a 'Witch Hunt'

LaSalle District Attorney J. Reed Walters filed a bill of information against Pollock Mayor Douglas Beavers alleging that he was involved in a peeping tom incident involving a minor in a gymnasium bathroom at a school where he was once employed as a coach.

Advertisement

Walters told reporters he is handling the prosecution himself.

Police arrested Beavers back in June on a misdemeanor charge of Peeping Tom after it was revealed that he allegedly spied on a female student using the restroom at LaSalle High School in 2024.

From The Jena Times:

Through a Freedom of Information Request by The Jena Times, the investigation report details the events leading up to the Pollock mayor’s arrest, including information as to why the arrest occurred around a year and a half after the event at LHS occurred. According to records, on April 24, 2026, the Olla Police Department was contacted by the parents of the alleged victim, who was 13 years old at the time of the event in 2024. “They wanted an update on an incident that had taken place on November 20, 2024,” O’Bier stated in his report. “I asked for more information, and they told me that it involved their daughter and one of the teachers at LHS. I told them I was unfamiliar on the situation that they were talking about and that’s when they explained to me what happened. It was the first I had heard of this incident.” According to the report, on November 20, 2024, their daughter was in the girls restroom in the gym actively using the facilities when she “looked up and saw Mr. Beavers looking at her where the door of the stall meets the walls.” At that time, Beavers was a teacher/coach at LHS. The incident was reported to then LHS Principal Heath Denison, who informed the parents an investigation was underway. O’Bier said the parents thought this meant law enforcement authorities would be contacted which is why they contacted the Olla Police Department April 24, 2026, wanting an update on the case. According to O’Bier, no one from the LaSalle Parish School System reported the incident to his department. The juvenile-victim was brought into the Olla Police Department with her parents on April 24, 2026, where Chief O’Bier conducted an interview. “She said she was in the gym for Physical Education when she asked the female teacher standing beside Douglas Beavers if she could go the restroom and was told yes,” the report states. “She said that after a few minutes of using the restroom she heard someone come into the restroom and then when she looked up, she saw Douglas Beavers looking at her through the seam of the stall while she was actively using the facilities.”

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The mayor of Pollock has been arrested on a “Peeping Tom” charge, according to the Olla Police Department. The Olla Police Chief issued a warrant for Douglas Beavers’ arrest after an incident involving a juvenile in Olla. Beavers turned himself in on June 5. He is currently being held without bond at this time. — Qᴀɢɢ.ɴᴇᴡꜱ (@qaggnews) June 5, 2026

Olla Police Department Chief Cody O’Bier wrote in his report that when the parents followed up with the police department, “It was the first I had heard of this incident.”

Beavers told investigators that he announced himself before entering the restroom because he believed there were students vaping inside. He resigned shortly after being questioned about the incident. He turned himself in on June 5, 2026, after an arrest warrant was issued. He was booked and released on bond.

The mayor told KALB that the gym was being renovated at the time and that he did not know which bathroom was which. He referred to the renewed scrutiny as an “electoral witch hunt.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.