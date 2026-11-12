This Soldier Scolded Pete Hegseth. Now He's Getting a Medal.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday awarded a medal to the soldier who scolded him and his group at the Arlington National Cemetery.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Hegseth and his wife hosted a group of officials at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier memorial. These included Hegseth’s chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver, and senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh.

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The group took photos in front of the tomb. When a member of the group laughed, Specialist Thomas Iglesias scolded them. “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” he shouted.

A soldier scolded Pete Hegseth’s group for laughing at Arlington National Cemetery. Now, Hegseth is honoring him for it. Video captures Specialist Iglesias correcting the group near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, reminding visitors to maintain silence and show respect at all times. Rather than facing backlash for speaking up, Iglesias receives the Joint Service Commendation Medal as Hegseth welcomes members of the Army’s Old Guard to the Pentagon. Download the Fox News app or go to https://t.co/gPHiho5zni for more. — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 12, 2026

The next day, Hegseth posted a picture of himself pinning a Joint Service Commendation Medal on Iglesias’ uniform. “We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots,” he wrote.

We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots. https://t.co/Uk6ek6oOso — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 12, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Spcecialist Iglesias, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “Old Guard” sentinel captured on video yesterday halting his walk to admonish the Secretary’s party after some in the group grew too loud near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The award was presented today at the Pentagon “for the execution of his duties at the Tomb.” Sentinels issue the same warning to any visitor who breaks silence, regardless of rank. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 12, 2026

Hegseth hosted the Third Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, to the Pentagon “where he proudly awarded Specialist Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026,” a Pentagon official told 6 Action News.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said Iglesias “correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

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