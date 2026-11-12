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This Soldier Scolded Pete Hegseth. Now He's Getting a Medal.

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 12, 2026 2:30 PM
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This Soldier Scolded Pete Hegseth. Now He's Getting a Medal.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday awarded a medal to the soldier who scolded him and his group at the Arlington National Cemetery.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Hegseth and his wife hosted a group of officials at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier memorial. These included Hegseth’s chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver, and senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh.

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The group took photos in front of the tomb. When a member of the group laughed, Specialist Thomas Iglesias scolded them. “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” he shouted.

The next day, Hegseth posted a picture of himself pinning a Joint Service Commendation Medal on Iglesias’ uniform. “We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots,” he wrote.

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Hegseth hosted the Third Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, to the Pentagon “where he proudly awarded Specialist Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026,” a Pentagon official told 6 Action News.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said Iglesias “correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

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News Topics MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH | VETERANS | VETERANS DAY
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