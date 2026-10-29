Leftist 'Hacktivist' Group Doxxes Over 40,000 Law Enforcement Employees

A hacktivist group has released the personal information of tens of thousands of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees and contractors.

The group, calling itself “Department of Peace,” released the records on Wednesday. The data includes the names, job titles, work contacts, and office locations for those working in federal law enforcement, according to WIRED.

Advertisement

An unprecedented leak of Department of Homeland Security records has exposed details of more than 41,000 employees or contractors who work for the department and its constituent agencies. The records include email addresses, phone numbers, and office addresses, but also references to internal systems and sensitive information on undercover and surveillance programs. In all, the leak provides a map of how DHS is organized and how it operates. The records, which span DHS itself as well as seven component agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US Customs and Border Protection, were last updated on August 19, 2026. The transparency nonprofit Distributed Denial of Secrets and cybersecurity researcher and journalist maia arson crimew previewed the data for WIRED, which they say they obtained from a group calling itself the Department of Peace. DDoSecrets published the archive, which it calls “Icepick,” on Wednesday. In a press release, DDoSecrets says the data is from DHS's Okta login system. In a note with the files, the hackers wrote, “They have our information, so it’s only fair that we have theirs.” An Okta spokesperson tells WIRED that it is unaware of any breach of its systems. “We are aware of this report. Okta is secure, and we have no evidence our data or systems were compromised,” the spokesperson says.

A WIRED analysis found that CBP staffers represent over half of the records that were published. But the hackers also targeted ICE and other agencies.

According to a WIRED analysis of the data, CBP staffers account for more than half of the records. ICE accounts for about 10,000, roughly a third of them in Homeland Security Investigations, ICE’s investigative wing. Another 6,200 belong to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, and nearly 1,000 are tied to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, more than half of them contractors. Altogether, the files cover about a seventh of DHS’s workforce, revealing how DHS is structured, from senior leadership down to individual immigration agents and detention contractors.

NEW: A leak of DHS records has exposed details of more than 41,000 employees and contractors, including workers’ cellphone numbers, ICE and CBP facility locations, and members of groups tied to wiretap programs, Palantir software, and xAI’s Grok chatbot. https://t.co/8LqClojFyU — WIRED (@WIRED) October 28, 2026

The hackers handed the data over to Distributed Denial of Secrets, a group that publishes leaked information. This current leak covers over 41,000 people.

The organization made it clear it deliberately targeted federal officers. Members left a note with the files saying, “They have our information, so it’s only fair that we have theirs.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the group targeted DHS. In March, it leaked data on DHS contractors.

The Department of Peace does not claim a political affiliation. But its actions and public statements align more with left-wing hacktivism, which would explain why they are targeting an agency tasked with apprehending and deporting illegal immigrants.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced the BLUE Act, which would criminalize those who dox federal law enforcement officers. Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ted Budd (R-NC), James Lankford (R-OK), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Mike Rounds (R-SD) signed on as cosponsors.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.