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Federal Judge Rules That DOJ Unlawfully Fired James Comey's Daughter

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 26, 2026 5:00 PM
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Federal Judge Rules That DOJ Unlawfully Fired James Comey's Daughter
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

A federal judge ruled that the Department of Justice’s firing of former prosecutor Maurene Comey was unlawful on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman issued his judgment in a 55-page opinion holding that although the Attorney General has statutory authority to remove an assistant U.S. attorney, this authority is limited by the Civil Service Reform Act.

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The legislation allows removal only for cause and for promoting the efficiency of the service. Those facing termination are supposed to have an opportunity to respond and provide a written defense.

Furman noted that Comey, who is the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was not given these opportunities before her firing.

The judge also rejected the DOJ’s argument that Article II of the U.S. Constitution prohibits Congress from restricting the removal of line prosecutors. She said accepting this contention “would be to unsettle the very equilibrium established by this Nation’s constitutional system.”

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Furman ordered the Justice Department to retroactively reinstate Comey to her position with back pay from July 16, 2025, to December 20, 2025, when she took another job. Comey did not seek to return to her former position.

The judge did not determine whether Comey’s firing was political retaliation for her father’s feud with President Donald Trump. Instead, he said the firing was unlawful regardless of the administration’s motive.

The Justice Department indicated that it would appeal the ruling.

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News Topics FBI | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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