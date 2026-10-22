DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

This State Wanted to Prevent Residents From Owning Body Armor. A Federal Judge Just Said 'No.'

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 22, 2026 12:45 PM
Advertisement
This State Wanted to Prevent Residents From Owning Body Armor. A Federal Judge Just Said 'No.'
Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune via AP

A federal judge struck down New York’s ban on body armor for ordinary residents, ruling that it violates the Second Amendment.

New York passed the law in 2022 after the racially motivated mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo and insisted that body armor is “a  tactical accessory to firearms.”

Advertisement

Two residents and the Firearms Policy Coalition filed the lawsuit, and U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra issued his ruling on Wednesday.

The judge applied the Second Amendment framework established by the Supreme Court’s rulings in cases like Heller and Bruen.

The court found that the Second Amendment's text covers defensive body armor, noting that founding-era dictionaries explicitly included armor in the definition of “arms.”. The Bruen ruling requires current gun control laws to be similar to those enacted during the Founding era. "Indeed, body armor is an 'Arm' protected by the plain text of the Second Amendment,” Sinatra wrote in his opinion.

Judge Sinatra also argued that the state failed to prove a historical tradition of banning types of armor, as the Bruen decision requires. The court found that New York failed to provide any relevant post-ratification historical analogs for its armor ban.

"The State has not established that its sweeping prohibition on the sale and purchase of body armor 'is part of the historical tradition that delimits the outer bounds of the right to keep and bear arms,'" the judge wrote.

Recommended
Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly Kurt Schlichter Elon Musk Just Dropped a Harsh Truth About Why He Left DOGE Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Here’s yet another victory for the Second Amendment. The notion that people shouldn’t be allowed to carry body armor unless the government permits it is clearly a constitutional violation.

What if someone needs the armor because they work in a dangerous profession? What if they face threats the government can’t (or won’t) protect them from?

But even further, how does someone owning armor cause harm to anyone else? The notion that the government would tell people that they can’t prevent bullets from piercing their skin is absurd.

Again, this is part of the anti-gunner lobby’s efforts to make people as helpless as possible so they have to rely on the state for their protection instead of themselves.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics FIREARMS POLICY COALITION | GUN RIGHTS | LAWSUIT | NEW YORK | SECOND AMENDMENT
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

Kurt Schlichter
Elon Musk Just Dropped a Harsh Truth About Why He Left DOGE

Elon Musk Just Dropped a Harsh Truth About Why He Left DOGE

Jeff Charles
Here's What Happened in Wisconsin's Gubernatorial Debate Last Night

Here's What Happened in Wisconsin's Gubernatorial Debate Last Night

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos