DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

CNN Just Threatened Further Legal Action Against Trump Over Air Force One Access

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 21, 2026 3:15 PM
Advertisement
CNN Just Threatened Further Legal Action Against Trump Over Air Force One Access
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

CNN threatened the White House with further legal action if it does not restore its access to Air Force One.

This follows a court ruling against President Donald Trump’s decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House briefing room. The White House restored access to the briefing room, but has excluded CNN from Air Force One.

Advertisement

The White House has been excluding CNN from President Donald Trump’s trips on Air Force One, disrupting a decades-old tradition of pooled TV coverage.

Now an attorney for CNN is warning that the network will take additional legal action if the White House continues to prevent its news crews from covering the president.

“These efforts to retaliate and discriminate against CNN based on the content of its news coverage are mistaken, counterproductive, and unlawful,” Ted Boutrous, outside counsel for CNN, wrote in a letter to the Justice Department on Monday.

The demand letter stated that CNN “will be forced to pursue additional judicial relief” if the action continues.

The letter is the latest extension of a legal fight that began when Trump banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House one month ago.

The banned news outlets sued, alleging violations of the First and Fifth Amendments. A federal judge intervened to restore access, first temporarily and then longer-term, while the lawsuit over the ban plays out.

The longer-term ruling by US District Judge Tim Kelly issued a preliminary injunction in favor of the plaintiffs, saying Trump’s ban likely violated the First Amendment because it amounted to unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination.

Recommended
Jacob Frey's Latest Defense of the Somali Community Is a Very Unfunny Joke Amy Curtis Conservative Guest Causes Liberals on CNN Panel to Lose Their Minds Over Ilhan Omar Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Advertisement

The president barred CNN from traveling with him to Georgia and Florida over the weekend. 

Boutros further argued that CNN traditionally had “uninterrupted access to the Oval Office and Air Force One for 45 years” because “those spaces belong not to any particular president or administration but to all Americans, and CNN and other members of the press serve as surrogates for the public when covering the White House.”

The attorney further stated that the White House is now engaging in “what appears to be a new unstated policy to interfere with CNN’s ability to fulfill its duties.”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | LAWSUIT | WHITE HOUSE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Jacob Frey's Latest Defense of the Somali Community Is a Very Unfunny Joke

Jacob Frey's Latest Defense of the Somali Community Is a Very Unfunny Joke

Amy Curtis
Conservative Guest Causes Liberals on CNN Panel to Lose Their Minds Over Ilhan Omar Remarks

Conservative Guest Causes Liberals on CNN Panel to Lose Their Minds Over Ilhan Omar Remarks

Matt Vespa
LA County Election Officials Just Told a Federal Court They Can’t Verify Voter Citizenship

LA County Election Officials Just Told a Federal Court They Can’t Verify Voter Citizenship

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos