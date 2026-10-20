This Democrat Thinks You're a Cockroach If You Support Gun Rights

Theresa Benitez-Thompson is a Democrat who wants to represent Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District and has positioned herself as someone who stands up for her constituents.

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The problem is that she doesn’t want her constituents to be able to stand up for themselves.

She is running against Republican David Flippo and Independent Lynn Chapman for the seat and previously served in the Assembly between 2010 and 2022.

In a video ad posted on social media, Benitez-Thompson claimed she will stand up for regular people. But this does not include fighting for their right to keep and bear arms, of course.

Northern Nevada is home, and I'm always going to fight for us. https://t.co/BKYBHGPYly — Teresa Benitez-Thompson (@Teresa4Nevada) September 22, 2026

During a 2020 interview, she referred to the NRA and gun rights supporters as “cockroaches."

How do you change it, how do you keep gun lobbyists from writing our nation’s gun laws? It’s twofold. One, we need to show how toxic the NRA’s agenda is. I always say that our job for the last six years is to shine a flashlight under the refrigerator and force the cockroaches to run out. We’ve shown the insidiousness of their efforts and their agenda. The second piece of it is to educate voters and to get them to vote on this issue, to ask who their candidates are and whether they have A ratings from the NRA and to really go into the polls with this issue in mind.

She also noted that even when the NRA faced hard times, “Like cockroaches, the NRA leadership always comes back.”

This lady seems obsessed with cockroaches, for some reason.

Throughout her political career, Benitez-Thompson has worked hard to infringe on people’s Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.

Back in 2019, the lawmaker voted in favor of AB291, which bans any device that “materially increases the rate of fire of the semiautomatic firearm or approximates the action or rate of fire of a machine gun.”

Kimberly works at the Nevada capitol as an advocate for crime victims. Then she was attacked and raped in her home in Reno. Now she’s coming out against Teresa Benitez-Thompson, because when Benitez-Thompson was Chief of Staff at the Attorney General’s office, she supported the release of six murderers and domestic violence felons. — Lt. Col. David Flippo, USAF Ret. (@DavidFlippoNV) October 14, 2026

In the same year, she voted for a bill requiring universal background checks on private firearm sales.

The candidate is also quite close with prominent anti-gunner organizations. She received $5,000 from Ban Assault Weapons Now PAC, according to FEC filings. Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action’s Gun Sense Voter list named Benitez-Thompson a “Gun Sense Candidate,” which is just a fancy way of saying she thinks only the government should own all the firearms.

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