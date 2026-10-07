Students Ditch Classes for Massive 7-Hour Anti-Frat Protest After Sexual Assault Allegations

Students at Cornell University have planned a seven-hour sit-in on Wednesday to express solidarity with the former student who sued the school and seven male students accused of drugging and sexually assaulting her.

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The story has garnered national attention and shone a spotlight on how allegations of sexual abuse are addressed on college campuses.

From NBC News:

Cornell University students are expected to hold a seven-hour sit-in Wednesday in solidarity with Jane Doe, the woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by members of the Chi Phi fraternity nearly two years ago. “Seven hours for the seven hours she endured. Seven hours of solidarity. Seven hours demanding change,” a coalition of Cornell student groups said in a post on Instagram announcing the demonstration. The students are expected to gather inside a campus dining hall named for Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison starting at 1:30 p.m. ET, according to the announcement. The organizers said the planned sit-in is part of “Zero Day,” an “economic blackout calling on students to disrupt business as usual by not attending class or spending on campus.” The protest illustrates the tense mood on the Ivy League campus following Jane Doe’s allegations that she was sexually assaulted and plied with drugs Oct. 19-20, 2024. She filed a civil lawsuit against the university and seven fraternity members last month, leading to renewed national attention on sexual misconduct and collegiate Greek life.

Three of the accused men have publicly denied the allegations through attorneys.

Students at Cornell University are calling for a school-wide boycott today, to protest its handling of the alleged gang rape on campus two years ago. NewsNation's Brooke Shafer is there.: “Student organizers are describing today as zero day. They're asking students across campus to boycott their classes, not take tests or turn in assignments, and even avoid spending money on campus. They're also planning a 7 hour sit-in at one of the dining halls here as the tensions continue to grow both from students and faculty members. ” Cornell has hired former US Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to lead an independent review of how the university prevents and responds to sexual misconduct on campus. — Worldwide News Network (@WorldwideNNX) October 7, 2026

The student, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, claims that in October 2024, she arrived already intoxicated at the Chi Phi fraternity house in Ithaca. She was allegedly pressured into snorting ketamine and using other drugs. She claimed the male students took advantage of her vulnerable condition and sexually assaulted her while inviting other students to do the same in a text message group chat.

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#Cornell Students are holding a new seven-hour protest today. Cornell Black Students United and the Cornell NAACP are holding a Seven-Hour Sit-in and Campuswide Economic Blackout in Solidarity with Jane Doe. They are asking students not to spend money on campus today. — Jenifer Vogt 🪷 Warmth, Wit & Desire (@thatjenifervogt) October 7, 2026

The plaintiff is suing the university, the fraternity, and the seven students, who deny assaulting her. Four of the men say the sexual activity was consensual. Three say they did not take part at all.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, who declined to file charges in 2024, said her sworn statement that November did not match the claims in the lawsuit. “Jane Doe’s sworn statement in November of 2024 did not allege that she was drugged against her will or gang raped,” he wrote. “On the contrary, Jane Doe’s statement described her participation in drug use and sexual conduct as voluntary, conscious, and consensual.”

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