A CNBC anchor pressed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Monday over his current requests for more FAA funding despite his voting against such funding in 2019 while he was a congressman – but the actual record shows that it’s more complicated.

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Host Becky Quick asked Duffy: “I just saw this Yahoo Finance story that says when you were a congressman from Wisconsin in 2019, you actually voted against support for the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, and that would have given more funding to the FAA. Do you regret that vote at that time, or was that, was there something else about that vote?”

Duffy responded that he had seen the articles, but “all the FAA reauthorizations that funded the FAA, I voted for all of those. That vote was not a funding, a proposal for the FAA. I was on the record voting for all the FAA funding.”

Duffy added that it's now on Congress to fund the FAA’s modernization.

The Yahoo article in question mentions that in 2019, when Duffy was a congressman representing Wisconsin, he voted against the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

Yahoo even notes (as does PolitiFact) that many Republicans opposed it because they believed it would be vetoed by then-President Trump and that it didn’t provide enough funding for the FAA.

In fact, PolitiFact — a notoriously left-leaning outlet — even rated the claim that Duffy “voted against upgrading air traffic control systems,” as “mostly false.”

Leftist economist Robert Reich posted on X in May of 2025: “Reminder: when Sean Duffy was a congressman, he and other Republicans voted against upgrading air traffic control systems. Now, he’s trying to blame those systems for Newark airport’s outages — while claiming DOGE’s cuts of critical support staff at the FAA had nothing to do with it.”

In response to Reich’s claim, PolitiFact noted that the bill came about during the 2018-2019 government shutdown and included FAA funding for “operations, facilities and equipment, research, and engineering and development.” It also contained funding for other projects.

The day before the vote, the White House Office of Management and Budget released a statement detailing why the president would veto the bill:

“The Administration is committed to working with the Congress to reopen agencies affected by lapsed appropriations, but any effort to do so must address the security and humanitarian crisis on our Southwest border and should restore funding for all agencies affected by the lapse… Moving these four bills without a broader agreement to address the border crisis is unacceptable.”

Although there's no record of Duffy explaining why he voted against the bill, a spokesperson appeared to reinforce that it was about insufficient funding.

PolitiFact also noted that Duffy voted in favor of FAA modernization and funding bills multiple times — in 2012, 2014, and 2018.

Duffy is currently asking for about $50 billion in funding to complete FAA modernization and fund other priorities.

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