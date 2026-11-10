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Christian Hired to Run DC Studios, and Leftist Fans Are Not Happy

Frank Camp
Nov 10, 2026 8:32 PM
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Christian Hired to Run DC Studios, and Leftist Fans Are Not Happy
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Leftist fans got a little heated on social media over Skydance CEO David Ellison replacing DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran with overtly Christian former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham.

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When Latcham was first announced as the new head of DC Studios — the film studio in control of iconic comic book characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman — the collective reaction from fans was … a shrug.

Who is this guy?

But that didn’t last long. Very quickly, videos were shared across social media in which Latcham discussed his Christian faith and how that guided his time at Marvel.

During a July 2026 interview with Christian Broadcasting Network, Latcham discussed his faith journey growing up in a Nazarene church in Oklahoma before moving around the world and rediscovering his faith after the birth of his first child.

As for his time at Marvel, Latcham said:

“Even at Marvel, like if you read the the History of Marvel book or whatever, there’s like this bit about my grandparents in there because when we were making the first Marvel movies, I’d always be like, ‘I don’t know if my grandma would like that, you know?’ And that became like a guiding light of like as we were developing the movies, I just had this sense of, ‘I don’t know if my grandma would like that.’ And that became the stand-in for like, is this going to work for regular people that are outside of the bubble of Hollywood? Like, what does this say for like a regular family?”

Latcham added that his grandmother’s preacher even used “Iron Man” in his sermon to discuss redemption — not even knowing that he had worked on the movie.

Latcham was also an advisor at Wonder Project, the faith-based studio behind the “House of David” series on Amazon Prime and the recent “Young Washington” movie.

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Latcham’s rise to DC Studios president and chief creative officer has upset some fans.

“Being interviewed for The Christian Broadcasting Network? Taking about grandmas and pastors? DCU is going full MAGA lol,” one person said on X.

Another was more pointed: “i’m saying this with my whole chest. f*** your grandma and her lil church crones.”

Social media was filled with comments like that — but many others were excited about Latcham’s philosophy.

“He's right. Audiences don't want to be attacked with messaging or made to look dumb for buying a ticket,” one X user said.

Another user added: "I get what he’s saying to a degree. If you want these movies to be successful they need to be accessible to a wide audience. You can have more niche/rated r stuff too but it can’t be the focus.”

The fight among fans will certainly continue until Latcham establishes a track record at DC. Will he be able to turn the tide and bring the storied comic book brand back to its former box office glory? Time will tell.

Latcham takes over as the head of DC Studios on December 1.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics CHRISTIANITY | ENTERTAINMENT | FAITH | MOVIES
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