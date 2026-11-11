Another False Claim About AI Data Centers Just Fell Apart

Another claim about AI data centers is facing scrutiny. This time, the issue isn’t their economic impact, strain on utilities, or job creation. It’s their effect on the environment.

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Earlier this year, CNN reported on a study suggesting that data centers were creating “heat islands,” with increases in surrounding land surface temperatures reaching as high as 16 degrees Fahrenheit. The study, by two University of Cambridge professors, had not been peer-reviewed. According to the researchers, in Mexico’s Bajío region and Aragon, Spain, two areas becoming hubs for hyper-scale AI data centers, the researchers examined two decades of temperature data and reported unexplained increases of 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit after accounting for other factors. The researchers also warned that warming could extend more than six miles from the facilities, potentially increasing temperatures for hundreds of millions of people worldwide, harming them and surrounding wildlife.

The findings have since been used to bolster opposition to AI data centers and support claims that their environmental costs are disproportionate to their benefits.

But, of course, there’s a problem. Newer, peer-reviewed research points in the opposite direction, suggesting that once again, another aspect of the debate over AI data centers has been shaped by premature, unverified information.

Remember when CNN reported data centers were causing enormous "heat island" effects based upon a (bogus) non-peer reviewed research paper on March 30? Well, now published research shows the exact opposite: the reflective roofs of the data centers actually dramatically cool the daytime temperatures around the buildings compared to otherwise. https://t.co/1crmjqIzu8 Study: https://t.co/h6qKfOAlZk CNN sloppy work: https://t.co/BylQtleHAw — Ryan Maue (@RyanWeather) November 11, 2026

According to a study published earlier this month in Environmental Research Letters, hyperscale data centers may actually cool the surrounding land during operation rather than create a “heat island.” Land-surface temperatures were 1.8-2.2°C, or roughly 3.2-4°F, lower than at comparable sites used as controls.

Air temperatures tell a different, but far less dramatic, story. At night, the researchers found slight warming of less than half a degree Fahrenheit. During the day, air near the vents could be between one and four degrees warmer, but that heat did not spread far enough to substantially raise temperatures in the surrounding area.

The study also offered an explanation for the warming CNN reported. Construction, rather than data center operations themselves. The researchers attributed almost all of that warming to construction activity, noting that similar effects could occur when building a warehouse or another development. Once construction ended, the warming largely disappeared.

The researchers also examined whether data centers could plausibly produce the dramatic temperature increases previously claimed. By their calculations, doing so would require the facilities to release between six and 43 times as much heat as they actually emit, which is of course, physically impossible.

The findings draw on 13 years of satellite land-surface temperature data, covering 12 facilities built between 2011 and 2025 in the Inzai and Tama clusters near Tokyo, Japan’s largest concentration of data centers.

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Environmental concerns may not be the top concern for many Americans who oppose data center construction, but this is yet another reason to question what people think they know about these facilities. Data centers aren’t new, but opposition from three in four Americans has prompted closer scrutiny of their effects. Too often, preliminary findings are widely publicized and treated as settled fact, while the research that later challenges them struggles to undo the damage. That same pattern has already played out with claims about utility prices, home values, and water use, and it’s bound to surface again as other issues arise.

The debate is far from settled. But so far, too much of it has been an exercise in correcting the record rather than debating the merits.

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