Democrats Are Selling a Vision for America's Future. Republicans Need to Start Selling One Too.

As Republicans continue to reel from last week’s midterm elections, we must confront what went wrong if we hope to make a comeback. The most glaring problem is economic, not just our policies, but our failure to explain what they would mean for Americans’ lives.

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Last week was not an endorsement of socialism. Exit polls showed that most Americans still view it unfavorably. But the economy was a leading concern, and Republicans failed to offer a compelling vision of how under their leadership, it could work better for ordinary people. Democrats, including the Democrat Socialists of America, did. Americans struggling with housing costs heard promises to make homes more affordable through rent control, while too many Republicans offered little beyond blaming illegal immigration. They heard promises to redistribute wealth, expand government programs, and raise the minimum wage. Above all, they heard a message of concern for their circumstances, and a promise to do something about them.

Whether those policies would work is a separate question. But exposing their flaws does not give voters a vision to believe in. Republicans may have better economic policies, but we have yet to show Americans how those policies would improve their lives, or that we understand that they are struggling.

Young people can’t afford political amnesia. Our commentator @maggiemoda says both Biden and Trump played a role in getting us here and points to capitalism and free markets as our best path forward. https://t.co/LT0l8SISAu — Young Voices (@JoinYoungVoices) November 9, 2026

"Democrats, at least, you know, the democratic socialists are promising a new vision for America," Young Voices contributor Maggie Anders explained over the weekend. "And, you know, we've talked about this bill. Republicans are not really selling a compelling vision right now. Right now, we're spending a lot of time attacking other candidates or, you know, having Trump go out and campaign and do rallies and everything. But I want to hear what an America under capitalism, under a free market actually looks like."

Unfortunately, free markets are no longer a central concern for many Republicans. Instead, they make their own excuses for government intervention, dressing it up in conservative language. Last Tuesday should make us question whether that approach is as compelling as its advocates think.

Republicans could offer a far more compelling vision if we embraced the system we claim to defend, and showed Americans what their lives could look like under it. An America where people keep more of what they earn, employers actually compete for their labor, and starting a business is an opportunity open to ordinary people, not a privilege reserved for those who already have money. Where people are free to take risks and enjoy the rewards, but cannot force taxpayers to cover their losses.

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We should be showing Americans how AI could help them accomplish more, earn more, and spend less of their lives working. We should be making the case for a genuine golden age built on economic freedom and individual ingenuity, where starting at the bottom does not mean staying there, and someone entering a company on its lowest rung can see a path to becoming its CEO, or even building a competitor. That is a future worth voting for. But Americans need to hear us make the case for it.

Capitalism has the future to offer Americans. We need to start believing that ourselves, and convincing Americans of it too.

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