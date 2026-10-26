This College Student’s Definition of Socialism Is a Damning Indictment of American Education

If socialism cannot win on its “merits,” by which, of course, is its cultivation of jealousy and greed, it could win simply because young people have no idea what it actually is. For that, we can thank the American education system.

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In an interview with Fox News, an American university student explained that she had learned in a government class that socialism amounts to little more than social democracy, or, in her words, the government spending more money to help others. Never mind government control over the means of production, the replacement of individual ownership with collective ownership, or the subordination of productivity to a government-defined “common good.”

WILD: University of Michigan students PROVE just how STUPID and BRAINWASHED they truly are when they were asked to define what socialism is, while a Fox poll shows nearly half of young Americans still view it favorably. “Socialism doesn't mean like anti-capitalism. Based off what I learned in my Gov class, it's basically like spending more money on helping society.” “Socialism to me is a concept in politics where everybody gets a little bit of everything. Everybody benefits and everybody is really taking care of kind of that social net that you see in other types of politics.” “I think a lot of people get the economic system of Socialism confused with the government system of Communism.” We are SCREWED if we do not change how the younger generations views capitalism. — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 26, 2026

"Socialism doesn't mean like anti-capitalism. Based off what I learned in my gov class, it's basically like spending more money on helping society," the University of Michigan student told Fox News. "Socialism to me is a concept in politics where everybody gets a little bit of everything. Everybody benefits and everybody is really taking care of kind of that social net that you see in other types of politics. I think a lot of people get the economic system of socialism confused with the government system of communism."

In other words, according to this student, socialism is little more than compassion made manifest. And while people will be quick to blame her for being ignorant, the deeper failure lies with American education, and with professors more interested in turning their worldview into political reality than teaching students what these systems actually mean.

How can socialism, the cousin of communism, be presented as unrelated to it? How can an economic system fundamentally opposed to capitalism be anything but anti-capitalist? And how can its defining features be brushed aside so that its morality rests entirely on its stated intentions, rather than its historical record or practical consequences?

If that is her definition of socialism, it would be revealing to hear her definition of capitalism. My guess? Private individuals owning things, exploiting workers and getting richer at the expense of others, perhaps with a dash of crony capitalism thrown in, as though political favoritism and corruption were defining features of free enterprise rather than government cronyism.

Socialism gets judged by its promises; capitalism for the failures of the state.

Has this student studied Milton Friedman, Thomas Sowell or Friedrich Hayek? Or has her government class been little more than a tour of Keynesian economics and the New Deal?

As for how this gets fixed, the solution is unpopular: Send conservatives to liberal institutions. The law alone will not change this. The most effective approach is to send in conservatives with the resolve to fight these battles, in the classroom, with administrators, in their papers and in discussions, and then go on to become professors themselves. Some of conservatism’s strongest thinkers emerged from elite universities, equipped to beat their liberal counterparts at their own game.

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Americans will continue to go to college, whether conservatives like it or not. If conservatives retreat, they will have handed the institutions that shape future generations to the very people whose ideas they oppose. Surrendering that ground is no way to win the battle for freedom.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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