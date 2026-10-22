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France Is Gearing Up for Another Massive Wave of Riots

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 22, 2026 12:15 PM
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France Is Gearing Up for Another Massive Wave of Riots
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

France is bracing for more protests and riots this weekend.

Over the course of the last week, hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets across France. What began as demonstrations over deteriorating conditions in public schools quickly expanded into protests over the cost of living. Many descended into riots, with opportunists looting stores, setting fire to historic buildings, and clashing with law enforcement. 

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Round two is expected to begin Saturday, with the Yellow Vests, the National Union of Students of France, the New Anticapitalist Party, teachers’ unions, high school and university students, and labor and trade unions planning to return to the streets over the cost of living, affordability, and related issues. 

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that his administration will convene an emergency security meeting ahead of the weekend in an effort to prevent a repeat of the past week’s chaos.

As part of that plan, Macron said France will bar protests not organized by labor unions, though it remains unclear how many of this weekend’s planned demonstrations would be affected. 

Authorities have also authorized the preemptive use of force against unruly protesters and rioters in an effort to maintain order.

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To reinforce those measures, France is expected to mobilize its military and specialized police units. Troops would guard stations, airports, and religious sites without directly participating in riot control, leaving police responsible for dispersing unauthorized gatherings and unruly crowds.

Macron said Thursday that “seditious ultra-left groups” were behind the past week’s unrest and that France’s justice system has been mobilized to respond. Out of the hundreds of thousands of people demonstrating across the country, several thousand have been taken into custody and several hundred already incarcerated.

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News Topics EMMANUEL MACRON | FRANCE | MILITARY | NATIONAL SECURITY | RIOTS
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