Adam Gray’s California Coalition Is Cracking As Former Backers Rally Behind His GOP Challenger

California’s 13th Congressional District is shaping up to be a battleground this November as Republican Kevin Lincoln, the former mayor of Stockton, businessman, and pastor, is challenging incumbent Democrat Rep. Adam Gray.

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Veteran, former Stockton mayor, and pastor Kevin Lincoln has served our nation and is ready to fight for #CA13. His no-show opponent backs massive tax hikes on Californians and a radical agenda. Vote @KevinLincolnCA! https://t.co/QVSViryDST — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) October 1, 2026

While polling shows Gray ahead, there are signs of fractures in his coalition as many former supporters have endorsed his opponent, while others have opted to remain neutral rather than back the incumbent they had no problem endorsing just two years ago.

Lincoln’s backers include quite the list of former Gray supporters, including Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, who endorsed Gray in both 2022 and 2024, and Merced County Supervisors Daron McDaniel and Lloyd Pareira, Ceres Mayor Javier Lopez, and Ceres City Councilmember James Casey, all of whom endorsed Gray in 2022.

Others who endorsed Gray in 2024 have opted to remain neutral this time, including San Joaquin County Supervisor Sonny Dhaliwal, who was then mayor of Lathrop; former Ceres Vice Mayor Ken Lane; Atwater City Councilmember John Cale; Madera City Councilmember Artemio Villegas; and Firebaugh City Councilmember Brady Jenkins.

Not only does this show a troubling sign for Rep. Adam Gray, but it highlights the momentum Lincoln is building in California's 13th District.

🚨 MEET KEVIN LINCOLN 🚨 Marine Corps veteran. Mayor. Pastor. Proven leader. @KevinLincolnCA has always answered the call to serve - from the Marine Corps to leading Stockton as Mayor. Now he's running for Congress to deliver results for Valley families. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/OL9DgBhCFO — NRCC (@NRCC) July 1, 2026

“Lazy Adam Gray’s coalition is cracking because he has done nothing for the Valley except drive up the cost of living, and he won’t even show up to fight for them in DC," NRCC Spokesman Christian Martinez said. "That’s why local leaders who once endorsed him are jumping to Kevin Lincoln because they know that in him they’ll have a fighter who shows up and delivers for the Valley.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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