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Is Kim Jong Un Dead? Wild Rumors About the North Korean Dictator Are Spreading Online.

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 20, 2026 10:30 AM
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Is Kim Jong Un Dead? Wild Rumors About the North Korean Dictator Are Spreading Online.
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Some wild rumors were circulating online Monday as the health of Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s communist dictator, became the subject of feverish speculation. 

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According to a series of unverified claims that spread widely across the internet, primarily on X, Kim had suffered a brain hemorrhage, fallen into a coma, and been rushed to a hospital in Beijing for emergency treatment. Some versions went further, alleging that he had died during surgery and that his body was being secretly returned to North Korea accompanied by 9,000 Chinese troops to help secure a peaceful transition of power.

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The rumors appeared to be contradicted late Monday, when the North Korean government released photos showing Kim visiting a garment factory alongside his sister, Kim Yo Jong, who is slated to succeed Kim, and other government officials. 

South Korean outlets also began reporting that the communist dictator was still alive.

As for how the rumors began, reports have traced some of the most widely circulated claims to Chinese opposition activist Wanjun Xie, who posted several versions on X before they were picked up by British tabloids and other outlets around the world. It remains unclear where Xie obtained the information. 

However, rumors about Kim’s health or supposed death have become somewhat of a recurring event, surfacing several times a year. North Korea’s secrecy leaves plenty of room for speculation, but the eagerness to believe the dictator has finally died rears its head all too often.

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News Topics CHINA | COMMUNISM | NATIONAL SECURITY | NORTH KOREA
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