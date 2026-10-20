Is Kim Jong Un Dead? Wild Rumors About the North Korean Dictator Are Spreading Online.

Some wild rumors were circulating online Monday as the health of Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s communist dictator, became the subject of feverish speculation.

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According to a series of unverified claims that spread widely across the internet, primarily on X, Kim had suffered a brain hemorrhage, fallen into a coma, and been rushed to a hospital in Beijing for emergency treatment. Some versions went further, alleging that he had died during surgery and that his body was being secretly returned to North Korea accompanied by 9,000 Chinese troops to help secure a peaceful transition of power.

Kim Jong-un ‘in COMA after suffering brain haemorrhage’, wild rumours claim as tyrant ‘rushed to China for treatment’. https://t.co/tFxx7iW5Ut — The Sun (@TheSun) October 19, 2026

🇰🇵 Rumors that Kim Jong Un is DEAD are exploding across social media... But there is still NO credible confirmation that North Korea's leader has died. Unverified claims allege Kim suffered a major health crisis, received treatment in Beijing and died, triggering speculation about a succession involving his daughter Kim Ju-ae. Recent credible reporting, however, showed Kim publicly touring North Korea's new military museum just days ago. What is confirmed today: his sister Kim Yo Jong says the border with South Korea is “very unstable” and Pyongyang is considering restarting loudspeaker broadcasts toward the South. For now, the death story remains a rumor, while the sudden warning from Kim's powerful sister is very real. Source: Reuters / Writer: Samuel — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 19, 2026

The rumors appeared to be contradicted late Monday, when the North Korean government released photos showing Kim visiting a garment factory alongside his sister, Kim Yo Jong, who is slated to succeed Kim, and other government officials.

South Korean outlets also began reporting that the communist dictator was still alive.

At the time of writing, all reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has died are not credible. South Korean outlets have reported him alive and actively visiting locations, with Yonhap specifically reporting him visiting a garment factory. https://t.co/mybRw40KMP — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2026

As for how the rumors began, reports have traced some of the most widely circulated claims to Chinese opposition activist Wanjun Xie, who posted several versions on X before they were picked up by British tabloids and other outlets around the world. It remains unclear where Xie obtained the information.

However, rumors about Kim’s health or supposed death have become somewhat of a recurring event, surfacing several times a year. North Korea’s secrecy leaves plenty of room for speculation, but the eagerness to believe the dictator has finally died rears its head all too often.

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