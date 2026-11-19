President Donald Trump met with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on Thursday, including a bilateral with them as well as a trilateral conversation.

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Nuclear responsibility and the Russia-Ukraine War were top focuses of the talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, according to Trump’s remarks.

"We have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful, and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people, but the entire planet. Too often past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements, and we feel the opposite,” the president said.

.@POTUS: As the world's three largest nuclear powers, the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used. https://t.co/J28BvRSIab — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2026

“As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used,” he added, as the president has maintained that his reasoning for the conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran is to ensure that they could not continue nuclear weapon development.

INBOX FROM WHITE HOUSE: READOUT OF TRILATERAL FROM CHINA, U.S. AND RUSSIA U.S.-Russia-China Heads of State Declaration toward Peace Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and Xi Jinping, State Chairman of the People's Republic of China, met in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026. The U.S. and Russian heads of state expressed appreciation to China for hosting this historic trilateral Summit. The three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the United States, Russia, and China committed to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.­­­ The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows. The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) November 19, 2026

In a readout from the three leaders, but published by the Chinese government, saying that United Nations reform, more petroleum production, anti-nuclear war commitments and criticism of the International Criminal Court were key parts of the discussion.

"The three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security," the readout stated. Following publication, the White House emailed the same copy of the readout.

On the Russia-Ukraine War, there have been talks underway with American Special Envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff with both Russia and Ukraine, as the two envoys hope to accomplish an agreement to end the deadly conflict that started in 2022.

Trump flew out of Shenzen, China, on Thursday, but press flying on Air Force One was asked to hand over their cell phones “are being taken away for now for security reasons,” according to a pool report.

Fox News reporter and White House Correspondents’ Association said that the move raises questions that Trump’s trip has not actually concluded. Earlier this week, the president floated that he may meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on this trip, but nothing appeared to be formally scheduled.

This plus pool phones being taken for security reasons raising suspicion AF1 may not be heading straight home … phones were not taken after Beijing departure in May — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) November 19, 2026

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