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Trump Could Meet With Kim Jong Un This Week

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 16, 2026 11:15 AM
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Trump Could Meet With Kim Jong Un This Week
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un could possibly meet while the president is in China this week.

“We're going to the Philippines. We have big meetings on mostly in economics, but a lot of other things will be discussed. And economically, we're leading every country in the world by a lot. So they want to start making the major speech. And then we go to China, and we'll be with President Xi,” Trump told reporters on Monday before leaving for the Asia trip. 

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“He was here a month ago. And we're also going to meet with President Putin. And we may meet with Kim Jong-un also. So that'll be good. We could, we have a chance to accomplish a lot. But then, in December, as you know, we have the G20 in Miami. So we have a lot of very important meetings,” he added. 

The president and Kim met twice in 2019 and in 2018. 

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There is nothing officially scheduled with the two leaders, but Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are going to meet on Thursday. 

Trump noted that the meetings will be a precursor to the larger G20 summit in Miami next month, as the president has previously invited Putin to it as talks are underway with Ukraine and the U.S. in hopes of ending the war in Eastern Europe.

The president recently met with Xi at the end of September at the White House, as much of the conversations focused largely on trade – another top focus of the current visit. 

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News Topics CHINA | DONALD TRUMP | NORTH KOREA | VLADIMIR PUTIN | XI JINPING
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