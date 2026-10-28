Labor Activist Dolores Huerta Dies at 96

High-profile labor activist Dolores Huerta has died at 96 on Wednesday.

She played a major role in the creation of the United Farm Workers union in 1966, alongside Cesar Chavez. Huerta came forward earlier this year with allegations of sexual assault against the late Chavez, as the New York Times also reported multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

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California mourns a giant. Dolores Huerta gave voice to the voiceless, dignity to the fields and hope to generations. One of the greatest civil rights leaders in history, she showed us that even in the face of injustice, together we can. Sí, se puede. https://t.co/XelkBPgwkF — Speaker Robert Rivas (@CASpeakerRivas) October 28, 2026

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved mother, Dolores Huerta, has passed away today at the age of 96,” her family posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

“As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for us, and we ask for privacy as we grieve this incredible loss to our family. We know that many of you around the world share in our mourning, and we will be following up on plans to recognize and celebrate her incredible life and legacy,” the post continued.

Her death led to an outpouring of messages on social media, including in her home state of California.

“California mourns a giant. Dolores Huerta gave voice to the voiceless, dignity to the fields and hope to generations,” California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas posted.

“One of the greatest civil rights leaders in history, she showed us that even in the face of injustice, together we can. Sí, se puede,” he continued.

Gloria Romero, former Democrat and now Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, wrote “may she rest, at last, in peace.”

May she rest, at last, in peace. She worked hard all her life for “Los de abajo”, campesinos, the people. Deep condolences to her family @DoloresHuerta ❤️🌹🌹 — GloriaRomero (@GloriaJRomero) October 28, 2026

“She worked hard all her life for ‘Los de abajo’, campesinos, the people. Deep condolences to her family,” she added.

Huerta remained politically active later in life, including frequently endorsing Democrats running for office, and spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

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