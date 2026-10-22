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Corey Lewandowski Is Reportedly Facing a Justice Department Probe

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 22, 2026 6:02 PM
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Corey Lewandowski Is Reportedly Facing a Justice Department Probe
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Corey Lewandowski is being looked into by the Justice Department over allegations of whether or not he made money illegally while at the Department of Homeland Security, according to the Wall Street Journal.

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“Mr. Lewandowski has not been contacted by the Justice Department regarding any investigation, and he denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity,” attorney Adam Trigg told NewsNation in a statement regarding the situation. 

Lewandowski was a senior advisor to the department responsible for immigration enforcement, federal disaster management and TSA from April of last year until this March. He was also a campaign manager for President Donald Trump during the 2016 election cycle. 

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"I want my people to be honest, and if they're not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted […] I view it as if people are not honest, they're stealing from me as president,” Trump said when asked about it before departing on Marine One on Thursday. 

“If somebody is dishonest, I consider them not only against the country, I consider that dishonest against me,” he added, saying he will “never do anything do anything to stop the prosecution if somebody is dishonest.” 

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News Topics DHS | DOJ
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