New York City is poised to ban boiling live lobsters and crabs, a move the city's restaurateurs are calling "laughable." These live-boil bans are in place in several countries, including Austria, Norway, New Zealand, and Switzerland, with animal activists saying the crustaceans feel pain and distress when dropped into boiling water.

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NYC Council aims to ban boiling live lobsters - but restaurateurs are steaming mad: 'Laughable' https://t.co/qStnyYMjwU pic.twitter.com/4FEbXyDOO9 — New York Post (@nypost) November 19, 2026

Instead of live-boiling, those aforementioned countries suggest stunning lobsters and crabs by electricity or freezing before killing them with a knife to the nervous system prior to cooking.

Bronx Councilman Oswald Feliz said "boiling an animal alive is the textbook definition of animal cruelty," according to the New York Post.

Retired Italian restaurateur Angel Vivolo called the measure "nuts."

"What’s next, do they want to introduce not using cow for meat or forget about prosciutto at an Italian restaurant?" he said. "It's idiocy. When it gets out to the restaurant industry, they are going to be saying the same things. This regulation is absolutely insane."

Another chef, Zach Erdem, said the ban would scrap his plans for a Manhattan restaurant.

The city passed a ban on foie gras in 2019 on animal cruelty grounds, but that measure has been tied up in legal challenges for the last seven years.

Yet these same people celebrate abortions. — Retired Florida Trucker Frank (@FlaTruckerFrank) November 19, 2026

Abortions are legal in New York City at all stages of pregnancy, so yes.

In the days before every customer and service worker had a cellphone and a strong desire to tattle, you could just ignore these stupid rules. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) November 20, 2026

It's a $100 fine for each infraction of this law.

First horse and carriages now lobsters are getting banned..



Welcome to socialism guys… https://t.co/ilgW1oyTwZ — Anticommie (@QueenAnticommie) November 20, 2026

You'll have nothing and enjoy it.

Abortion is ok, boiling lobster is inhumane. Doesn’t the Left see how bizarrely crazy their priorities are? https://t.co/7ro8YwfGuY — 🌷Silvina🌷 (@SilvinaFlorida) November 20, 2026

They do not.

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