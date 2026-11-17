While Election Day is over, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has not stopped its fight to protect our vote as close races, ballot reviews, canvasses, and certification proceedings are underway across the country. In response, the RNC has reinforced its operations in 10 states, deploying attorneys, election observers, and other Election Integrity personnel to make sure every lawful vote is counted and every election law is followed.

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The RNC's post-election operation involves experienced attorneys, election observers, Election Integrity staff, and state-party partners in California, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Washington, Alaska, Mississippi, Louisiana, Maine, and Colorado. They monitor ballot counting and review, observe recounts, track outstanding ballots, oversee canvassing and certification procedures, document decisions, and ensure election laws are applied consistently and correctly.

This operation continues a nationwide effort launched long before Election Day, when the RNC invested about $56 million in canvassing and voter turnout operations, and another $27 million in election integrity work through the start of October. The spending has only increased over the last month. This nationwide operation deployed Election Integrity directors to 22 target states and recruited about 22,000 poll workers — nearly double the 2024 figures. Going into Election Day, the committee had more than 180 active Election Integrity cases across 37 states, which focused on voter rolls, voter-ID protections, noncitizen voting, and other election law-related issues. This operation is meant to cover every step of the election process, not just Election Day.

In states like Florida and North Carolina, the RNC has deployed attorneys, observers, and other staff. They're watching three close congressional races — FL-07, FL-26, and FL-27, including monitoring the FL-27 recount.

🚨 THE RNC IS ON THE GROUND IN FLORIDA.



Our election integrity team is observing the recount firsthand and closely monitoring the process. pic.twitter.com/QVERJXsRfa — RNC Election Integrity (@RNCVoteProtect) November 10, 2026

In North Carolina, more than 36,000 provisional ballots were scheduled for review ahead of the county canvass, and Republican teams are monitoring that eligibility decisions and election laws are applied consistently.

🚨 NORTH CAROLINA:



RNC Election Integrity teams are on the ground curing ballots and working to protect the vote. pic.twitter.com/llM0YoPxjs — RNC Election Integrity (@RNCVoteProtect) November 10, 2026

The RNC is working to monitor absentee- and questioned-ballot reviews in Alaska, documenting eligibility decisions, and tracking ballots through statutory receipt deadlines.

🚨 FROM THE GROUND IN ALASKA:@akgop observers are deployed across the state actively monitoring ballot processing and keeping eyes on every step of the process 🎯 pic.twitter.com/qRjwh23MY9 — RNC Election Integrity (@RNCVoteProtect) November 12, 2026

In Mississippi, the RNC's Election Integrity team deployed more than 50 volunteers to track the razor-thin Senate race.

The Mississippi GOP and RNC have lawyers, observers, and resources on the ground to protect every vote@MikeHurstMS: "Make no mistake. No stone will be left unturned."



"This is what the Mississippi Republican Party and the RNC have spent years building." pic.twitter.com/QLm6ekqiRB — RNC Election Integrity (@RNCVoteProtect) November 6, 2026

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In Arizona, Washington, Colorado, Louisiana, Maine, and California, the RNC has staff on the ground to monitor ballot processing and hand-count audits, continue voter-contact and ballot-curing efforts, and reinforce state operations where close races or post-election procedures require legal support, trained observers, or other Election Integrity resources.

Every deployment is tailored to state laws and reflects years of preparation. The RNC's work does not end at certification. When facts warrant further review, attorneys are preserving records, examining whether laws were followed, and looking for remedies under state laws.

The goal of these efforts is to ensure every lawful vote is counted, unlawful ballots are excluded, and voters can trust the final results. The RNC is also communicating the operation in real time through @RNCVoteProtect, which has highlighted efforts in the aforementioned states, including attorneys and the observers monitoring ballot processing, recounts, and the other post-Election Day work.

"Election Day doesn't mark the end of our fight to protect the vote. The RNC built the most aggressive Election Integrity operation in party history, and we didn't pack up and go home when the polls closed," said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. "We deployed reinforcements, put attorneys and observers on the ground, and stayed in the fight to make sure every lawful vote is counted, and every election law is followed. From the first ballot cast to the final certification, the RNC is committed to protecting the integrity of our elections and ensuring the results are ones voters can trust."

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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