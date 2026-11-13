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An Alarming Number of College Students Think America Deserved 9/11

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 13, 2026 9:30 AM
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An Alarming Number of College Students Think America Deserved 9/11
AP Photo/Chao Soi Cheong

This is depressing.

More than one in five college students think the United States deserved 9/11, much like influential streamer Hasan Piker. A Buckley Institute survey showed 22 percent of participants agreed with that notion.

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Here's more:

Another 72% disagreed with the statement while another 6% were unsure, according to the poll, which surveyed 803 American undergraduates.

The students polled weren’t yet born during the horrifying terror attacks plotted by al Qaeda that took place in 2001, 25 years ago.

But the 22% agreed with US bashers such as left-wing streamer Hasan Piker, who infamously said in 2019 that America “deserved 9/11” and recently claimed the US military has committed more terrorism than al Qaeda.

Meanwhile, America’s college students have swung even more heavily toward socialism and against Israel, the Buckley Institute’s annual poll found.

So depressing.

Yes. This.

They're doing exactly what the Left wants them to do. That's why the Left took them over.

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We're not surprised.

Willing to bet most of them are rich and white.

We should cut off funding for them, but no one has the political spine to do that.

And they're just getting started.

Almost 3,000 innocent men and women died that day. Most of them were just going to work or traveling. That 22 percent of college students believe they deserved to die should raise all the red flags. If they justify that, they'll justify anything.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

Join Townhall VIP to help us educate the younger generations about these courageous heroes and fight the scourge of Islam. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 9/11 | ACADEMIA | HASAN PIKER | SOCIALISM | USA
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