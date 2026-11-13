An Alarming Number of College Students Think America Deserved 9/11

This is depressing.

More than one in five college students think the United States deserved 9/11, much like influential streamer Hasan Piker. A Buckley Institute survey showed 22 percent of participants agreed with that notion.

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Alarming number of college students claim US deserved 9/11: poll https://t.co/6ddze7MCOA pic.twitter.com/DfJ4Ua5trj — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2026

Here's more:

Another 72% disagreed with the statement while another 6% were unsure, according to the poll, which surveyed 803 American undergraduates. The students polled weren’t yet born during the horrifying terror attacks plotted by al Qaeda that took place in 2001, 25 years ago. But the 22% agreed with US bashers such as left-wing streamer Hasan Piker, who infamously said in 2019 that America “deserved 9/11” and recently claimed the US military has committed more terrorism than al Qaeda. Meanwhile, America’s college students have swung even more heavily toward socialism and against Israel, the Buckley Institute’s annual poll found.

So depressing.

Pray for our nation. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 11, 2026

Yes. This.

Colleges are Communist cesspools with Liberal activists posing as educators of higher learning. And rather than being the bastions of a classical education, fostering the "Age of Enlightenment," they've become induction camps producing Libtards, to weaken our nation. — Just Donna 🇺🇸 (@Crypsis12) November 11, 2026

They're doing exactly what the Left wants them to do. That's why the Left took them over.

The Democratic Party has spent years justifying assassination attempts, murders and antisemitism



What did you think would happen? — Holger Danske (@dansk_holger) November 11, 2026

We're not surprised.

What ethnicity of college students? — Douglas MechArthur ☭⃠ (@Kicksbuttson) November 11, 2026

Willing to bet most of them are rich and white.

Our universities are failing us. https://t.co/HnwDadc42H — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 11, 2026

We should cut off funding for them, but no one has the political spine to do that.

This is why I absolutely despise the Democrats. They have spent decades destroying this country, betraying the American people, and dragging our nation into the ground. The damage they've done is unforgivable. https://t.co/s5dzX3ZjBv — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 11, 2026

And they're just getting started.

This is the effect of the long march through the institutions by Marxists. https://t.co/GJXApll7L0 — Bill Roach (@billroach_) November 11, 2026

Almost 3,000 innocent men and women died that day. Most of them were just going to work or traveling. That 22 percent of college students believe they deserved to die should raise all the red flags. If they justify that, they'll justify anything.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

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