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Texas School District Fails to Discipline Teacher Who Wants 'Revenge' Against Republicans

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 12, 2026 2:00 PM
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Texas School District Fails to Discipline Teacher Who Wants 'Revenge' Against Republicans
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

Shortly after the midterm elections, Texas teacher Jane Maloy, who is the band director at Westbrook Intermediate School in the Clear Creek Independent School District, took to social media to demand Democrats get "revenge" on Republicans following the midterms.

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In the video, Maloy said, "Please do not forget that one of the major reasons that people came out to the polls en masse more than any midterm election before and voted blue down the ballot is because we had to be a witness to horrific violence for the past two years."

"And I understand that revenge is a big word, but we need to hold these people accountable," she continued, "and get justice for these families that died at the hands of the Republican Party."

Now Clear Creek Superintendent Karen Engle has reached out to Libs of TikTok, and in an email said that Maloy wouldn't face any real punishment for her post.

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The email reads:

Thank you for sharing your concerns regarding the social media post. The District takes concerns about employee professionalism seriously, particularly when public statements may affect the confidence of students, parents, and the community place in our schools and staff.

The employee has deleted the post in question from her personal social media account and has been reminded of CCISD's expectations regarding our Core Values and professional conduct. Please be assured that CCISD expects all students to be treated fairly, respectfully, and without political bias.

Just incredible.

And they're not going to go away.

They're not even hiding it. It's not about President Trump, his administration, or Republicans. It's about punishing the voters.

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The national news has been all over the frat girls who made "monkey noises" outside the apartment of a black student at Ole Miss.

It's not. It's not even a slap on the wrist. 

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | LIBS OF TIKTOK | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TEXAS
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