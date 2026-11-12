Texas School District Fails to Discipline Teacher Who Wants 'Revenge' Against Republicans

Shortly after the midterm elections, Texas teacher Jane Maloy, who is the band director at Westbrook Intermediate School in the Clear Creek Independent School District, took to social media to demand Democrats get "revenge" on Republicans following the midterms.

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Jane Maloy, the head band director for Westbrook Intermediate School (@ClearCreekISD) in Texas, says that Democrats should enact "revenge" on Republicans once they get into office.



We reached out to the teacher and school for comment, but they did not respond.



Would you want… pic.twitter.com/JmVyruEJGA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2026

In the video, Maloy said, "Please do not forget that one of the major reasons that people came out to the polls en masse more than any midterm election before and voted blue down the ballot is because we had to be a witness to horrific violence for the past two years."

"And I understand that revenge is a big word, but we need to hold these people accountable," she continued, "and get justice for these families that died at the hands of the Republican Party."

Now Clear Creek Superintendent Karen Engle has reached out to Libs of TikTok, and in an email said that Maloy wouldn't face any real punishment for her post.

SCOOP: Karen Engle, the Superintendent of @ClearCreekISD, sent out an internal email after we exposed band director Jane Maloy for posting a video calling for "revenge" against Republicans.



The superintendent says the matter has been dealt with because Maloy deleted the video… https://t.co/dk7uxtwWQJ pic.twitter.com/QjmURvmggz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2026

The email reads:

Thank you for sharing your concerns regarding the social media post. The District takes concerns about employee professionalism seriously, particularly when public statements may affect the confidence of students, parents, and the community place in our schools and staff. The employee has deleted the post in question from her personal social media account and has been reminded of CCISD's expectations regarding our Core Values and professional conduct. Please be assured that CCISD expects all students to be treated fairly, respectfully, and without political bias.

Just incredible.

Honey, you didn’t deal with anything.



By itself, the video was meaningless.



It was merely evidence of the toxic ideas in that teacher’s head.



The video may be gone, but those toxic ideas are still in your school. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) November 12, 2026

And they're not going to go away.

They're not even hiding it. It's not about President Trump, his administration, or Republicans. It's about punishing the voters.

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A Texas band director posts a video calling for "revenge" on Republicans.



Her punishment? She deleted it.



That's it. The superintendent says the matter has been "dealt with."



Flip the parties, and she's fired by lunch and on the national news by dinner.



This is what happens… https://t.co/wICqSLXkSD — GuerrillaBrain (@GuerrillaBrain) November 11, 2026

The national news has been all over the frat girls who made "monkey noises" outside the apartment of a black student at Ole Miss.

Nowhere near good enough . https://t.co/9uLZlXSxxc — joejackson (@joejack98823235) November 12, 2026

It's not. It's not even a slap on the wrist.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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