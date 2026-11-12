This Republican Says Deportations Went Too Far

Autopsies of the midterm election will continue, but immigration enforcement was not the reason why Republicans got shellacked at the polls last week. It was the reason President Trump won reelection in 2024; after years of open borders under the Biden administration, people were sick of it.

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Republican ratings on immigration have consistently been above water, and voters trust them more on the issue than Democrats. But Nikki Haley says deportations "went too far."

Nikki Haley says deportations went too far: “Everyone saw that ICE overreached and it was too much. It wasn’t just going after criminals. All of the sudden it was going into companies and they thought the overreach was there.” pic.twitter.com/zeleyawAsU — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 11, 2026

"Everyone saw that ICE overreached, and what happened was it was too much," Haley said on CNBC. "It wasn't just going after criminals; it wasn't just going after gang members. All of a sudden, it was going into companies, and they thought the overreach was there. And I think it was right that President Trump acknowledged that they went too far with that."

Nikki Haley says deportations clearly went too far because big business is upset:



“Everyone saw that ICE overreached and what happened was it was too much. It wasn’t just going after criminals… all of sudden it was going into companies and they thought the overreach was there.” pic.twitter.com/OAICso5dQq — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) November 11, 2026

Every illegal alien who is here is a criminal by definition. They broke our immigration laws, and companies are violating those laws by employing illegal aliens.

Yeah, it’s really horrible when the government highlights the fact that businesses are flagrantly violating the law.🙄 — Immigration Accountability Project Action (@iaproject) November 11, 2026

Democrats love to attack businesses for cooperating with President Trump, but not when they break our immigration laws.

Instant fail.



Americans want corporations held accountable. https://t.co/ua9lWWcRDf — Mark Mitchell, Honest Pollster (@honestpollster) November 12, 2026

Yes, we do.

Haley and the rest of the RINO establishment are publicly and proudly saying they are only for big corporations but not for the Americans displaced by cheap illegal alien labor, let alone the American struggling because of the financial drain illegal aliens are on the country https://t.co/6CpXv4EU2n — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) November 11, 2026

This isn't a violent crime, but it's not a victimless crime, either. Illegal aliens take jobs from Americans, drive down wages, and drive up rents.

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I want company CEOs and executives to go to jail for giving the American worker and taxpayer the shaft.

Nikki Haley is as dangerous to the Republic as AOC. https://t.co/fbOVzcb9UO — Albert Latham (@albert1776) November 11, 2026

Most Americans do.

Heaven forbid ICE go after the EMPLOYERS of illegal labor. With Republicans like these... https://t.co/HAzxuzPALZ — Michael Angiletta (@MichaelAngil) November 12, 2026

Going after employers and disincentivizing the employment of illegal aliens is another way to facilitate deportations. If illegal aliens can't get jobs, they won't stay.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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