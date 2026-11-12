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This Republican Says Deportations Went Too Far

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 12, 2026 12:00 PM
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This Republican Says Deportations Went Too Far
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Autopsies of the midterm election will continue, but immigration enforcement was not the reason why Republicans got shellacked at the polls last week. It was the reason President Trump won reelection in 2024; after years of open borders under the Biden administration, people were sick of it.

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Republican ratings on immigration have consistently been above water, and voters trust them more on the issue than Democrats. But Nikki Haley says deportations "went too far."

"Everyone saw that ICE overreached, and what happened was it was too much," Haley said on CNBC. "It wasn't just going after criminals; it wasn't just going after gang members. All of a sudden, it was going into companies, and they thought the overreach was there. And I think it was right that President Trump acknowledged that they went too far with that."

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Every illegal alien who is here is a criminal by definition. They broke our immigration laws, and companies are violating those laws by employing illegal aliens.

Democrats love to attack businesses for cooperating with President Trump, but not when they break our immigration laws.

Yes, we do.

This isn't a violent crime, but it's not a victimless crime, either. Illegal aliens take jobs from Americans, drive down wages, and drive up rents.

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Most Americans do.

Going after employers and disincentivizing the employment of illegal aliens is another way to facilitate deportations. If illegal aliens can't get jobs, they won't stay.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | ICE | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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