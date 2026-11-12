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Johns Hopkins Enrollments Show Impact of Supreme Court's DEI Ruling

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 12, 2026 1:00 PM
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Johns Hopkins Enrollments Show Impact of Supreme Court's DEI Ruling
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

On June 29, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that race-based affirmative action in college admissions was unconstitutional. The two cases, Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina, argued that Harvard's and UNC's admissions policies unlawfully discriminated against applicants on the basis of race.

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Now at Johns Hopkins University, we're seeing the results of that in real-time, with Asian and white student enrollment increasing.

Here's a chart showing the swing.

Asian student enrollment swung by nearly 20 points between 2023 and 2026.

Will this last with Democrats back in power nationwide? Hopefully it does.

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It's a step in the right direction.

This is also true. Lots of schools are defying the ruling, and all that does is set up DEI-selected students for failure.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | EDUCATION | HARVARD UNIVERSITY | NORTH CAROLINA | SUPREME COURT
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