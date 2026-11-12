Johns Hopkins Enrollments Show Impact of Supreme Court's DEI Ruling

On June 29, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that race-based affirmative action in college admissions was unconstitutional. The two cases, Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina, argued that Harvard's and UNC's admissions policies unlawfully discriminated against applicants on the basis of race.

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Now at Johns Hopkins University, we're seeing the results of that in real-time, with Asian and white student enrollment increasing.

"Black and Hispanic first-year enrollment at the Johns Hopkins University has fallen for 3rd straight year...Of the 1,478 first-year students this fall, 43.8% are Asian American, 25.6% are white, 6.9% are Hispanic or Latino and 3.1% are Black." @elliew0lfe:… — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) November 11, 2026

Here's a chart showing the swing.

Asian student enrollment swung by nearly 20 points between 2023 and 2026.

Yes, because elite schools have been engaged in prioritizing racial quotas over uniform standards for decades and at last some schools have moved away from it. — CN (@comp_napper) November 12, 2026

Will this last with Democrats back in power nationwide? Hopefully it does.

Johns Hopkins may be the first university in the country I've seen that has come close to actual compliance with the Supreme Court's Students for Fair Admissions ruling. https://t.co/2SGOHwsS7e — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) November 12, 2026

It's a step in the right direction.

And this is why places like Harvard do anything they can to be defy the ruling. https://t.co/1V7mXmgFR8 — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) November 12, 2026

This is also true. Lots of schools are defying the ruling, and all that does is set up DEI-selected students for failure.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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