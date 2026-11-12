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If Only Someone Had Warned Them: Germany Prepares Coal Plants Amid Strained Energy Supply

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 12, 2026 8:30 AM
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If Only Someone Had Warned Them: Germany Prepares Coal Plants Amid Strained Energy Supply
AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file

Winter is coming, and in Germany, officials are scrambling to prepare coal plants for emergency operations as gas supplies and storage levels are low. Germany has waged war on coal plants for years in pursuit of its green agenda, relying instead on gas imported from Russia and elsewhere. The nation wants to be "climate neutral" by 2045 in accordance with the Paris Agreement. Coal plants were phased out, as were nuclear plants, with the last one closing in 2023.

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On November 2, Clean Energy Wire reported that the nation missed winter gas storage targets to have them at least 70 percent full at the beginning of November. At the time, Germany's economy ministry said the low storage did not threaten gas supply security for the winter.

Despite the climate goals, Germany is now telling operators of coal- and oil-fired power plants to be on standby so they can replace gas-fired power stations. According to Clean Energy Wire, the coal and oil plants would be used only if the nation declares a gas shortage and are required to keep enough coal to run at full output for 30 days.

Germany was warned, repeatedly, that this would happen. By President Trump at the UN. They laughed at him.

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President Trump was correct.

Biggest oops.

It is all self-inflicted.

No one accused Carney of being smart.

This is how you know the climate activists are unserious: they refuse to use nuclear, which is clean and efficient and cheap.

And Germans are paying the price.

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That's the perfect meme for this.

The environmentalist movement is driven by a desire to control people, lower our quality of life, and destroy our economies. Germany is proving that in real time.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CLIMATE CHANGE | ENERGY | EUROPEAN UNION | GERMANY | RUSSIA
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