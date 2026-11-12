If Only Someone Had Warned Them: Germany Prepares Coal Plants Amid Strained Energy Supply

Winter is coming, and in Germany, officials are scrambling to prepare coal plants for emergency operations as gas supplies and storage levels are low. Germany has waged war on coal plants for years in pursuit of its green agenda, relying instead on gas imported from Russia and elsewhere. The nation wants to be "climate neutral" by 2045 in accordance with the Paris Agreement. Coal plants were phased out, as were nuclear plants, with the last one closing in 2023.

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On November 2, Clean Energy Wire reported that the nation missed winter gas storage targets to have them at least 70 percent full at the beginning of November. At the time, Germany's economy ministry said the low storage did not threaten gas supply security for the winter.

NEW - Germany prepares coal plants for emergency operations amid strained gas supplies and low storage levels.https://t.co/OWmHJBgA3m — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 11, 2026

Despite the climate goals, Germany is now telling operators of coal- and oil-fired power plants to be on standby so they can replace gas-fired power stations. According to Clean Energy Wire, the coal and oil plants would be used only if the nation declares a gas shortage and are required to keep enough coal to run at full output for 30 days.

Germany was warned, repeatedly, that this would happen. By President Trump at the UN. They laughed at him.

If only someone had warned Germany that they were making poor choices in their energy infrastructure priorities. If only… https://t.co/ddHFiYdOLB pic.twitter.com/DT35hH2z6e — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 11, 2026

President Trump was correct.

Remember when Trump went to the UN where he warned Germany this would happen, and they all laughed? Oops. — Version|6 (@my_compound) November 11, 2026

Biggest oops.

lol

Lmao

Entirely avoidable pic.twitter.com/mXO4XoCscI — Mzungu (@fahdpar23) November 11, 2026

It is all self-inflicted.

They shut down all 33 of their Nuclear reactors and now have to fire up coal plants.

This is who Carney wants to “deepen ties” with? https://t.co/HBggt9nSdC — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) November 11, 2026

No one accused Carney of being smart.

have they thought about nuclear power? https://t.co/wgyqPhWtsM — Jay 🕋☪️✈️ (@jay_kobbe) November 11, 2026

This is how you know the climate activists are unserious: they refuse to use nuclear, which is clean and efficient and cheap.

Just think, if they hadn’t destroyed 37 of their commercial reactors, they wouldn’t have to do this. Their green agenda bit them hard in their industrial sector and now in their residential sector. — BubsSnork (@BubsSnork) November 11, 2026

And Germans are paying the price.

This meme was made years ago and will only get more dramatic in the CO2 gap https://t.co/bTj5tZJ0mn pic.twitter.com/ToESZ8QNJy — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) November 11, 2026

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That's the perfect meme for this.

What did communists use to light their homes before candles?



Lightbulbs https://t.co/U4u1TOLPG9 — Tom Luongo (@TFL1728) November 11, 2026

The environmentalist movement is driven by a desire to control people, lower our quality of life, and destroy our economies. Germany is proving that in real time.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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