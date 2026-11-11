Montgomery County Officials Forget About Affordability to Raise Awareness About This Instead

In case you were wondering how the Democrats' affordability is going, officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, just held an event to raise awareness of lynchings in the area. The last recorded lynching there was in 1896.

Advertisement

Montgomery County just held an event to raise awareness to the lynchings in their district



The last lynching there was in 1896 pic.twitter.com/q651veVA2c — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 10, 2026

"Three men were taken from law enforcement. They were taken from the jails over in Poolesville, downtown, the square, right here in Montgomery County, right in this building here ... we did not protect the folks here in this community," said James Stowe, Director of the Office of Human Rights. "Protection requires that there is a blind look at what the law says, that it impacts everybody equally and fairly. And all three were, in fact, tried and convicted by mobs. We did not protect them."

The three men mentioned are likely George W. Peck, John Diggs-Dorsey, and Sidney Randolph. Peck was hanged on January 10, 1880, Diggs-Dorsey was hanged on July 27, 1880, and Randolph was hanged July 4, 1896.

I just checked. There were 3 lynchings in the county's history, all 130+ years ago:



1. George Peck - jailed for rape

2. John Dorsey - jailed for assault

3. Sid Randolph - jailed for murder https://t.co/hvGarqbqGy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 10, 2026

This writer did some digging, and unfortunately, the men were accused of these crimes and jailed, but never faced trial. That's an important distinction. But it also happened 130 years ago.

"James L. Stowe (Jim) and his family relocated to Montgomery County Maryland to serve as the 4 th Director of the Office of Human Rights."



He makes a reported $217,000+ taxpayer salary as of 2024. Likely more, now. This is 5-times what the mayor of Rockville (pop 67,000) earns. https://t.co/7MaGa5Ecwe — Greg (@SoundMoneyG) November 10, 2026

Nice work if you can get it.

Utter and complete BS. Let’s talk about the violent criminals legal and not, raping women and children, attacking innocent people walking their dogs, being shot in grocery stores, home invasions, robberies, DUI murderers… — Cheryl Riley (@Cheryl4moco) November 11, 2026

Addressing that crime is not something they intend to do.

Great use of taxpayer dollars. — Birdie (@LilBirdie210) November 10, 2026

The median gross rent in Montgomery County is $2,068; the average utility bill ranges from $285–$339 per month. How does this help people pay their bills?

Advertisement

Politicians will literally do ANYTHING but be productive https://t.co/Zf6du9Oaa4 — Jack (@jackunheard) November 10, 2026

Democrats vowed to make things affordable and deliver for Americans.

Then they do this.

Up next they’ll address the polio scourge currently ravaging America. https://t.co/VdZg4W3k6k — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 11, 2026

Really have their elbow on the pulse of things.

The last lynching in Montgomery County was in 1896. It's 2026.



130 years later, they're holding awareness events. At some point, shouldn't we be focusing more on the problems of today rather than endlessly revisiting the sins of yesterday? https://t.co/LbicEaBDs8 — Bruce ████ 🇺🇲 (@BBIC0N) November 10, 2026

It's much easier to look back and point fingers than it is to enact legislation to address present-day issues.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.