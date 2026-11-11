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Montgomery County Officials Forget About Affordability to Raise Awareness About This Instead

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 11, 2026 12:00 PM
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Montgomery County Officials Forget About Affordability to Raise Awareness About This Instead
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In case you were wondering how the Democrats' affordability is going, officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, just held an event to raise awareness of lynchings in the area. The last recorded lynching there was in 1896.

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"Three men were taken from law enforcement. They were taken from the jails over in Poolesville, downtown, the square, right here in Montgomery County, right in this building here ... we did not protect the folks here in this community," said James Stowe, Director of the Office of Human Rights. "Protection requires that there is a blind look at what the law says, that it impacts everybody equally and fairly. And all three were, in fact, tried and convicted by mobs. We did not protect them." 

The three men mentioned are likely George W. Peck, John Diggs-Dorsey, and Sidney Randolph. Peck was hanged on January 10, 1880, Diggs-Dorsey was hanged on July 27, 1880, and Randolph was hanged July 4, 1896. 

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This writer did some digging, and unfortunately, the men were accused of these crimes and jailed, but never faced trial. That's an important distinction. But it also happened 130 years ago.

Nice work if you can get it.

Addressing that crime is not something they intend to do.

The median gross rent in Montgomery County is $2,068; the average utility bill ranges from $285–$339 per month. How does this help people pay their bills?

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Democrats vowed to make things affordable and deliver for Americans.

Then they do this.

Really have their elbow on the pulse of things.

It's much easier to look back and point fingers than it is to enact legislation to address present-day issues.

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News Topics CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MARYLAND | WOKE
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