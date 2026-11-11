The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Is Being Sued by a Democrat. Here's Why.

You're not wrong in thinking that the media are the enemy of conservatives and Republicans, but if you're a Democrat who happens to be in the way of the party's agenda, the media are not your friend, either. And that's led to a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, brought by Wisconsin's former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

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Barnes filed a suit against the paper yesterday, alleging that it published a defamatory story about his consensual sex life during the Democrat primary for governor, and the suit also alleges that a female political reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel had a sexual relationship with Barnes and was involved in the reporting process of Barnes' sex life. The suit also alleges that the newspaper learned of the conflict and didn't tell readers.

Former #Wisconsin Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Mandela Barnes formally sued the #Milwaukee Journal Sentinel today, alleging that the newspaper published a defamatory and deeply flawed story about his consensual s*x life at a key moment during the Democratic primary for… pic.twitter.com/c4yvmaJoXX — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) November 10, 2026

More from Wisconsin Right Now, which broke the story:

And here’s the most explosive charge: Barnes says that a female political reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel had a past sexual relationship with him and then was involved in the flawed reporting process on his consensual sex life, and he says the newspaper learned about the alleged conflict and didn’t tell readers, instead rushing an alleged defamatory story into print that has caused great harm to his reputation and future. “The Journal Sentinel’s reporting process was also compromised by a profound and undisclosed conflict of interest,” Barnes’ lawsuit alleges. Asked for comment, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Editor Greg Borowski responded, “While we appreciate the opportunity to comment before you publish a story, I’m going to have to refer you to: pr@usatodayco.com. Thank you.” We have written the PR office, which has not yet responded.

Wisconsin Right Now noticed three things in a statement Borowski released on the matter.

I also noticed 3 important things in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Editor Greg Borowski’s brief statement tonight to his own newspaper:



1. Greg Borowski is not denying that a MJS political reporter had a past sexual relationship with former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as Barnes’… pic.twitter.com/mtymfDqoYD — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) November 11, 2026

Borowski isn't denying the relationship, and Wisconsin Right Now notes the "careful use of language by Borowski."

"He says that the reporter was not involved in the 'published' story on Barnes’ consensual sex life. Barnes’ lawsuit, as noted, alleges she was involved in the reporting or development process of it," the post says.

Wisconsin Right Now also knows the name of the reporter, and that "she extensively covered the governor’s race this summer, including authoring a very negative story about Barnes."

So an ex-lover of Mandela Barnes covered his Governor campaign for the Journal Sentinel?? The same paper that made a huge deal about an affair Milwaukee Magazine writer Jessica McBride had with Police Chief Ed Flynn AFTER her story about him was written? https://t.co/IKzboMSH7A — Mark Belling (@MarkBellingShow) November 11, 2026

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Barnes is seeking unspecified damages in the suit. Barnes dropped out of the primary race on July 30, the same day that the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that it had asked Barnes about allegations of inappropriate behavior that were lodged with the Wisconsin Democrat Party.

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