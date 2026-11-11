Democrats Are Calling for the Release of a Nurse Detained by ICE. They're Ignoring This Fact.

California nurse Ann Lawani was arrested by ICE on September 16 as part of a "targeted enforcement operation" in Lodi. Lawani has lived in the country for 13 years, which just so happens to be the length of time since she was issued a final order of removal. Lawani entered the U.S. legally in 2007 on a temporary basis and failed to depart a month later.

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That means for six years, she stayed in America illegally before the order was even issued. According to KTLA5, Lawani is also employed as a nurse and assistant professor who works for the University of San Francisco.

Now the 2013 order of removal is being enforced. California Rep. Josh Harder is demanding Lawani be allowed to stay.

ICE agents arrested Ann Lawani, a nurse and professor who has lived in Lodi for the last 13 years, during a "targeted enforcement operation" in September. https://t.co/iXbTqVV6YI pic.twitter.com/VZCMNXIDFr — KTLA (@KTLA) November 10, 2026

Here's more:

In October, Harder sent a letter to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin urging Lawani’s release. He said she has maintained federally authorized employment and complied with immigration requirements. An immigration judge blocked Lawani’s deportation to Nigeria after finding that she would “likely face persecution” in the country, Harder said. He also claimed that ICE has reportedly tried to deport Lawani to an undisclosed country without providing her attorney relevant documents. “Despite her longstanding compliance, ICE agents arrested her at her home without prior notice and transferred her through multiple states to a detention facility in Louisiana,” Harder wrote in the letter. “During these transfers, her whereabouts were not reflected in ICE’s online detainee locator, leaving her family and attorney struggling to locate her.” DHS did not respond to additional questions about Lawani’s reported judicial protection or Harder’s claim that she was taken to Louisiana in violation of a court order.

A DHS spokesperson told Fox40, "To be clear: work authorization does not confer legal status in the U.S."

As a nurse and professor, she doubtless had the income and resources necessary to retain counsel and work to have her residency legitimized during her 13 year stay.



So why didn’t she? — That Guy, Fawkes (@ThatF95046) November 11, 2026

Yes. Why didn't she?

Strange how you don't mention that she was literally an illegal alien with a deportation order... — torquemada (@torquemada70421) November 11, 2026

Rules don't apply to the Democrats' preferred constituencies.

How tf does an illegal alien become a nurse and a professor at a University overseeing more than 200 nursing students https://t.co/ajGj9xABi1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2026

"They're just doing the jobs Americans don't want to do!"

An assistant professor at the University of San Francisco makes between $93,000 and $128,000 per year. Aren't there Californians who want that job?

Left out of this headline - She has had a final deportation order since 2013. https://t.co/1ES07TEfwG — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 11, 2026

The media are the enemy of the people here.

She was supposed to have been deported 13 years ago.



She’s been actively fleeing law enforcement for 13 years after her removal was ordered by a judge.



Not only should she be deported, her assets should be seized to pay for the operation. https://t.co/0J78QiJjDy — Department Of Deportations (@DoDeportations) November 11, 2026

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Democrats go to bat for these people while Americans struggle.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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