DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Democrats Are Calling for the Release of a Nurse Detained by ICE. They're Ignoring This Fact.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 11, 2026 1:00 PM
Advertisement
Democrats Are Calling for the Release of a Nurse Detained by ICE. They're Ignoring This Fact.
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

California nurse Ann Lawani was arrested by ICE on September 16 as part of a "targeted enforcement operation" in Lodi. Lawani has lived in the country for 13 years, which just so happens to be the length of time since she was issued a final order of removal. Lawani entered the U.S. legally in 2007 on a temporary basis and failed to depart a month later.

Advertisement

That means for six years, she stayed in America illegally before the order was even issued. According to KTLA5, Lawani is also employed as a nurse and assistant professor who works for the University of San Francisco. 

Now the 2013 order of removal is being enforced. California Rep. Josh Harder is demanding Lawani be allowed to stay.

Here's more:

In October, Harder sent a letter to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin urging Lawani’s release. He said she has maintained federally authorized employment and complied with immigration requirements.

An immigration judge blocked Lawani’s deportation to Nigeria after finding that she would “likely face persecution” in the country, Harder said. He also claimed that ICE has reportedly tried to deport Lawani to an undisclosed country without providing her attorney relevant documents.

“Despite her longstanding compliance, ICE agents arrested her at her home without prior notice and transferred her through multiple states to a detention facility in Louisiana,” Harder wrote in the letter. “During these transfers, her whereabouts were not reflected in ICE’s online detainee locator, leaving her family and attorney struggling to locate her.”

DHS did not respond to additional questions about Lawani’s reported judicial protection or Harder’s claim that she was taken to Louisiana in violation of a court order.

Recommended
Mamdani Signs COPA Into Law, and the Lawsuits Are Sure to Follow Amy Curtis BBC Might Be in Huge Trouble After This Federal Judge's Ruling Jeff Charles
Advertisement

A DHS spokesperson told Fox40, "To be clear: work authorization does not confer legal status in the U.S."

Yes. Why didn't she?

Rules don't apply to the Democrats' preferred constituencies.

"They're just doing the jobs Americans don't want to do!"

An assistant professor at the University of San Francisco makes between $93,000 and $128,000 per year. Aren't there Californians who want that job?

The media are the enemy of the people here.

Advertisement

Democrats go to bat for these people while Americans struggle.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Mamdani Signs COPA Into Law, and the Lawsuits Are Sure to Follow

Mamdani Signs COPA Into Law, and the Lawsuits Are Sure to Follow

Amy Curtis
BBC Might Be in Huge Trouble After This Federal Judge's Ruling

BBC Might Be in Huge Trouble After This Federal Judge's Ruling

Jeff Charles
Trump Administration Just Made a Huge Threat Against Lawfare-Happy Democrats

Trump Administration Just Made a Huge Threat Against Lawfare-Happy Democrats

Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos