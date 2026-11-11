DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Detroit Transit Officials Are Investigating Unusual Bus Passengers

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 11, 2026 10:30 AM
Advertisement
Detroit Transit Officials Are Investigating Unusual Bus Passengers
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Detroit transit officials are looking into an incident in the city in which two horses briefly boarded a public bus. The scene was captured on video, and the horses apparently boarded the bus via the front door and exited through the rear passenger door.

Advertisement

This happened on Saturday along 7 Mile East, and it's unclear how many passengers were on the bus at the time, but no injuries have been reported.

According to ABC News, Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) officials said they are "aware of a recent incident where two horses were allowed to walk through a bus as it was pulled over at a bus stop."

DDOT also said it was "taking appropriate steps to address this incident as it is not consistent with DDOT policy and potentially creates an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for our passengers" before noting that only service animals are allowed on buses and those animals "must be under control" at all times.

If it's an emotional support animal, it seems like a miniature horse would be allowed.

Recommended
Florida's Attorney General Just Announced a Huge Move Against Democratic Socialists of America Jeff Charles Are They Ignorant, Selfish, Apathetic...or Just Plain Evil? Mark Lewis
Advertisement

The owner of the horses claims this isn't the first time his horses have made headlines.

According to WXYZ, that owner is Jordan Williams, co-founder of Urban City Cowboys. Williams said he was in Detroit for a fundraiser and was giving children horseback rides. Williams claims that he's taken his horses onto DDOT buses several times over the years.

"We've been on the Jefferson, we've been on the Chalmers, we've been on the Conners and now on the 7 Mile," Williams said. "So we did, we walked on, and I must tell you the buses are a lot smaller than they used to be, or I may have been a little bigger."

Williams said Urban City Cowboys is designed to draw attention to black cowboys and their presence in Detroit and other cities.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABC NEWS | CRIME | MICHIGAN | VIDEO
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Florida's Attorney General Just Announced a Huge Move Against Democratic Socialists of America

Florida's Attorney General Just Announced a Huge Move Against Democratic Socialists of America

Jeff Charles
Are They Ignorant, Selfish, Apathetic...or Just Plain Evil?

Are They Ignorant, Selfish, Apathetic...or Just Plain Evil?

Mark Lewis
John Thune Got Roasted on Social Media Again and What He Said Afterward Didn't Help

John Thune Got Roasted on Social Media Again and What He Said Afterward Didn't Help

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos