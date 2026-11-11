Detroit Transit Officials Are Investigating Unusual Bus Passengers

Detroit transit officials are looking into an incident in the city in which two horses briefly boarded a public bus. The scene was captured on video, and the horses apparently boarded the bus via the front door and exited through the rear passenger door.

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This happened on Saturday along 7 Mile East, and it's unclear how many passengers were on the bus at the time, but no injuries have been reported.

Transit officials in Detroit said they are looking into a recent incident in which two horses were captured on video briefly boarding a public bus.



Read more: https://t.co/XTZwbpJw9k pic.twitter.com/hBPZvf4Wyn — ABC News (@ABC) November 10, 2026

According to ABC News, Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) officials said they are "aware of a recent incident where two horses were allowed to walk through a bus as it was pulled over at a bus stop."

DDOT also said it was "taking appropriate steps to address this incident as it is not consistent with DDOT policy and potentially creates an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for our passengers" before noting that only service animals are allowed on buses and those animals "must be under control" at all times.

This is interesting because Miniature horses (those under 36") would be totally legal riding on that bus because they would allowed by the Americans with Disabilities Act. https://t.co/6WpJDPKRKJ — Third Monk Brewing Company (@thrdmnkbrwng) November 10, 2026

If it's an emotional support animal, it seems like a miniature horse would be allowed.

If this was in the South you’d be like eh whatever I guess the horse had somewhere to be but this being Michigan you can bet that HORRIBLE things have been done to or will be done with those horses. https://t.co/AUYQNbnOax — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 11, 2026

The owner of the horses claims this isn't the first time his horses have made headlines.

It's a scene that has Detroiters doing a double take: Two horses boarding a DDOT bus, then walking back off. The video is real, city officials confirm, and the man behind the unusual stunt says it's not the first time his horses have made headlines. pic.twitter.com/gnCvTAmqfv — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) November 11, 2026

According to WXYZ, that owner is Jordan Williams, co-founder of Urban City Cowboys. Williams said he was in Detroit for a fundraiser and was giving children horseback rides. Williams claims that he's taken his horses onto DDOT buses several times over the years.

"We've been on the Jefferson, we've been on the Chalmers, we've been on the Conners and now on the 7 Mile," Williams said. "So we did, we walked on, and I must tell you the buses are a lot smaller than they used to be, or I may have been a little bigger."

Williams said Urban City Cowboys is designed to draw attention to black cowboys and their presence in Detroit and other cities.

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