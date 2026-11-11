A Colorado State Senator's Internship Program Likely Violates Civil Rights Laws

Colorado State Sen. Iman Jodeh, who is being celebrated as the first Muslim elected to the state's legislature, is offering a legislative internship program so undergraduate students can "gain first-hand experience at the Colorado Capitol in Sen. Jodeh and Rep. Zokaie's offices!"

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There's just one problem: the official flyer for the program says the opportunity is only open to people who "identify as Muslim and/or as Middle Eastern, North African, or South Asian."

That's against the law.

Colorado State Senator Iman Jodeh, who’s celebrated as the first muslim elected to the Colorado legislature, is advertising an internship program at the Colorado Capitol



Qualifications are you have to be muslim or north african.



This is illegal.



Cc @CivilRights pic.twitter.com/GQTGxSk1Iq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2026

Jodeh also shared it on her Facebook page, writing, "The MENASA & Muslim Caucus is hiring a Legislative Intern for the upcoming 2027 session!"

Federal law prohibits such discrimination. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 makes it an unlawful employment practice to either fail or refuse to hire any individual because of that individual's religion or national origin, and prohibits limiting, segregating, or classifying applicants or employees to deprive them of employment opportunities because of their religion or national origin.

The Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA) prohibits employers from refusing to hire or otherwise discriminating against employees because of religion, national origin, ancestry, or other protected classes. It applies to all Colorado employers.

Additionally, this violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

"Identify as a Muslim," and you can get a job at the Colorado state capitol? What about Christians and Jews? pic.twitter.com/vRnZmksUnr — Jeff Hunt (@jeffhunt) November 11, 2026

The qualifications also include a 3.5 minimum GPA, part-time availability for the 2027 legislative session, and an interest in "policy, social change/justice, and the legislative process."

This is blatantly illegal. I hope someone with time and relevant qualifications, minus the illegal ones, applies and sues over this discrimination. https://t.co/Gr6UgTFXuB — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 11, 2026

And the Colorado legislature should punish Jodeh and Zokaie for this.

It's fun when the people responsible for writing and upholding laws don't understand the current laws or care for them.



We are one week out from the election. https://t.co/exQ21ZnOQh — Chance of Zion (@zchance) November 11, 2026

There are clearly some people who believe they are above the law, and will use their power to discriminate against others.

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