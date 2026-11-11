'God Is Good': South Carolina Baby Boy Found Alive After Reportedly Being Buried by His Father

Authorities in South Carolina managed to locate 11-month-old Koah Sharpe alive after he was allegedly buried in a dog crate by his father, Michael Comer. According to Global News, Comer had Sharpe on Monday when the infant was reported missing following Comer's arrest by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Comer was taken into custody on a burglary charge and for resisting arrest Monday night; Koah Sharpe was not with Comer when police apprehended him.

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Early Tuesday afternoon, a search party located Koah Sharpe in the woods near Comer's father's home, where they noticed freshly disturbed earth. Sharpe was reportedly crying when authorities dug up the dog crate he was buried in. It had been covered with a towel, which created an air pocket that allowed the infant to survive about 24 hours underground.

UPDATE: KOAH SHARPE (11 MONTHS)



Sheriff Jay Koon has confirmed that Koah may have been buried alive for approximately 24 hours in South Carolina.



Investigators found freshly disturbed dirt covered with pine straw about 50 yards into the woods near his grandfather’s home.



When… pic.twitter.com/yiWjX1b5w1 — Rose (@901Lulu) November 10, 2026

Here's more:

[Lexington County Sheriff Bryan] Koon said the wire crate was about two feet by two feet and buried in a shallow hole. Sharpe, described as “a bright boy with reddish blond hair, blue eyes, approximately 20 pounds and often has a pacifier,” was in the care of Comer’s mother on Monday, police said. “Michael came over. She had to run an errand. Another caregiver was coming. She left him in Michael’s care. By the time the caregiver got there, Michael was gone and Koah was gone with him,” Koon explained. Deputies went to Comer’s father’s home Monday and found the doors open and baby belongings in the house but no sign of Comer or the child, Koon told reporters.

Koon also added, "Hopefully, at 11 months old, he will not remember much of this as he grows older, just to have a great inspiring story to tell."

🚨An 11-month-old boy named Koah Sharpe was found alive Tuesday afternoon after being buried in a dog crate in woods in Lexington County, South Carolina, according to multiple reports.



Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon described the discovery as joyful. Searchers heard the… pic.twitter.com/vJ8j3yobVj — Trump Girl (@TrumpGirlLove) November 11, 2026

Koon also said that additional charges related to the burial were being discussed with prosecutors. Koon spoke to the media after Sharpe was located. He said Koah was "clinging to life" and described hearing the boy's cries as "the most joyful sound."

He also said, "God is good."

Sheriff Jay Koon describes the desperate search to rescue baby Koah Sharpe who was buried alive in a dog crate for 24 hours, allegedly by his father Michael Comer, in Lexington County, South Carolina. Koah is currently "clinging to life" after being found. pic.twitter.com/H6lcFDEanp — The Independent (@Independent) November 11, 2026

"Michael Comer is in our custody as of last night," Koon said. "Yesterday, Koah was in the care of Michael's mother, which happens quite often. Michael came over; she had to run an errand; another caregiver was coming; she left him in Michael's care. By the time the caregiver got there, Michael was gone, and Koah was gone with him."

"Michael's father lives right up the street on Parthenon. After we got called somewhere around lunchtime yesterday, we went up the street to Parthenon; found both doors open, baby belongings in the house, but no sign of Michael or the baby," Koon continued. "Certainly, we started tracking everywhere and anywhere. The challenge in this case is that Michael is not known to have a car, and we got some questions about the Amber Alert. But to be able to issue an Amber Alert, we have to have a known description of a car and a license plate to put that out."

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"So, certainly, we didn't have that information. He was just basically bumming rides, calling rides, just getting rides from place to place," Koon said of Comer. "We found some video early this morning of Michael in and around Batesburg-Leesville with no baby. So certainly we got worried. Hoping and praying he dropped the baby with another person. As the day went on and nobody came forward, it was certainly more and more concerning."

Comer remains in custody.

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