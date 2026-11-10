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Gavin Newsom Finally Found a Reason to Make Californians Show Their IDs

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 10, 2026 9:00 AM
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Gavin Newsom Finally Found a Reason to Make Californians Show Their IDs
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

We've been told for years that it's racist and bigoted to make people show their ID to vote. Numerous states, including Wisconsin, where this writer lives, issue free IDs for voting, and most Americans support voter ID. Democrats do not, however. But they don't object to having to show an ID to buy alcohol, open a bank account, access a campaign event, or myriad other things.

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And now in California, where it's essentially illegal to require voter ID, Gov. Gavin Newsom made sure that residents will show an ID to buy muscle-building supplements like creatine beginning in the new year. The goal is to restrict minors from purchasing these items. While Newsom allows them to take puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and undergo gender-mutilating procedures.

According to Fox News, Newsom's office said these supplements "may cause dangerous side effects."

The American Herbal Products Association, located in Maryland, opposed the law. In a statement, Robert Marriott, the group's vice president of regulatory and government affairs, said, "Lacking any scientific justification, AB 2030 casts a shadow over safe, beneficial products."

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The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

The hypocrisy is off the charts.

For "safety," of course.

We would not be surprised by this at all.

We all know why.

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It is, by far, our craziest state.

That's the other thing here: we're told requiring IDs disenfranchises black people and women. Why is Newsom racist and sexist? And what about high school athletes who train with this stuff? What if a trans girl needs them to compete? Seems a little transphobic, too.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | GAVIN NEWSOM | VOTER ID | WISCONSIN
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