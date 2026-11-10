Gavin Newsom Finally Found a Reason to Make Californians Show Their IDs

We've been told for years that it's racist and bigoted to make people show their ID to vote. Numerous states, including Wisconsin, where this writer lives, issue free IDs for voting, and most Americans support voter ID. Democrats do not, however. But they don't object to having to show an ID to buy alcohol, open a bank account, access a campaign event, or myriad other things.

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And now in California, where it's essentially illegal to require voter ID, Gov. Gavin Newsom made sure that residents will show an ID to buy muscle-building supplements like creatine beginning in the new year. The goal is to restrict minors from purchasing these items. While Newsom allows them to take puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and undergo gender-mutilating procedures.

BREAKING: Gavin Newsom bans sales of certain "muscle-building supplements" to Californians under 18, potentially including whey protein & creatine. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 9, 2026

According to Fox News, Newsom's office said these supplements "may cause dangerous side effects."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting MOLLY WHOPPED online after signing AB 2030, a law that makes Californians show ID to buy muscle-building supplements like creatine starting January 1, 2027.



But when it comes to VOTING, Democrats say no ID needed in the Golden State, even… pic.twitter.com/8CycSPg95C — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 9, 2026

The American Herbal Products Association, located in Maryland, opposed the law. In a statement, Robert Marriott, the group's vice president of regulatory and government affairs, said, "Lacking any scientific justification, AB 2030 casts a shadow over safe, beneficial products."

Yet, still allowing children to be castrated. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 9, 2026

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

California: ‘WHEY PROTEIN IS TOO RISKY FOR KIDS!!’



Also California: ‘Yes actually 14 year old girls are old enough to consent to elective mastectomies.’ — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) November 9, 2026

The hypocrisy is off the charts.

Californians be like it's okay to chop your d**k off at 6 years old, but we're going to have to age restrict creatine and whey protein https://t.co/taMPBM9xaj — lizard (@LizardX) November 9, 2026

For "safety," of course.

California Democrats read all

the studies that prove normal healthy testosterone levels make people conservative, so they’re banning anything that turns young people conservative. https://t.co/EiFTMMSXtE — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 10, 2026

We would not be surprised by this at all.

They don't just want young people stupid – that mission has been accomplished – they want them weak. I wonder why? https://t.co/M4HLeOkRcj — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) November 9, 2026

We all know why.

You need an ID to buy creatine powder but you don’t need an ID for voting in California, how is that place real https://t.co/JKUIBvdHNC — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) November 9, 2026

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It is, by far, our craziest state.

Gavin Newsom just banned black people and women from buying protein and creatine. https://t.co/1DDKjd0oIR — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 10, 2026

That's the other thing here: we're told requiring IDs disenfranchises black people and women. Why is Newsom racist and sexist? And what about high school athletes who train with this stuff? What if a trans girl needs them to compete? Seems a little transphobic, too.

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