The BBC Once Again Misleads Readers Over 'French' Drug Gangs

The BBC is misleading readers once again, this time telling its audience that "French drug gangs" are recruiting children to carry out acts of violence, including murder. There's one problem with this: the gangs — surprise, surprise — are not French. They are Algerian.

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Inside the French drug gangs recruiting children to kill https://t.co/zIojav9aMm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 9, 2026

Here's more:

One boy had been tasked with handling money, the other worked streets around the Frais-Vallon estate. Soon though, bosses had accused them of being responsible for "shortfalls" in takings.



What followed were regular beatings, the court was told, and being forced to dance naked in front of a camera as a form of blackmail. One of the boys was also raped.



Hours after the woman was passed the note, the two teenagers had tried to escape from a second-storey window, injuring themselves in the process. One managed to get away, while the other was caught, beaten and stabbed, but survived.



Arrests were made. Photos on the phone of one of the boys' alleged torturers showed several other young men in a similarly distressed condition. Six men have since been handed hefty sentences for what happened to the two teenagers.



The boys' story highlights the grip that drug gangs hold over parts of France's second city.

It takes 15 paragraphs for the BBC to even mention that the gang, DZ Mafia, is affiliated with Algeria and that one of its founders, Mehdi Laribi, was detained under a French arrest warrant earlier this year.

They did get the Community Note treatment for it.

They are not French.

The lies from the BBC continue.

“French” - about 10 paragraphs in BBC reveals the gangs are North African. https://t.co/fYHmXC0ddR — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 9, 2026

They know most people won't read that far.

>"French drug gangs"

>The article literally uses a picture with the gang members standing around an Algerian flag



Lmao https://t.co/Jiay4yBExz pic.twitter.com/UuV1HGGzKq — Tatenokai Gael 🇮🇪 🇻🇦 (@TatenokaiGael) November 9, 2026

You cannot make this up.

But why do the people not trust the media and turn to alternative sources??? pic.twitter.com/12yFqCHZsS — Secular Conservative (@SecularConserv1) November 10, 2026

This is also why certain governments are itching to regulate and censor the Internet, so we can't get this sort of news and information.

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