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The BBC Once Again Misleads Readers Over 'French' Drug Gangs

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 10, 2026 5:00 PM
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The BBC Once Again Misleads Readers Over 'French' Drug Gangs
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

The BBC is misleading readers once again, this time telling its audience that "French drug gangs" are recruiting children to carry out acts of violence, including murder. There's one problem with this: the gangs — surprise, surprise — are not French. They are Algerian.

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Here's more:

One boy had been tasked with handling money, the other worked streets around the Frais-Vallon estate. Soon though, bosses had accused them of being responsible for "shortfalls" in takings.

What followed were regular beatings, the court was told, and being forced to dance naked in front of a camera as a form of blackmail. One of the boys was also raped.

Hours after the woman was passed the note, the two teenagers had tried to escape from a second-storey window, injuring themselves in the process. One managed to get away, while the other was caught, beaten and stabbed, but survived.

Arrests were made. Photos on the phone of one of the boys' alleged torturers showed several other young men in a similarly distressed condition. Six men have since been handed hefty sentences for what happened to the two teenagers.

The boys' story highlights the grip that drug gangs hold over parts of France's second city.

It takes 15 paragraphs for the BBC to even mention that the gang, DZ Mafia, is affiliated with Algeria and that one of its founders, Mehdi Laribi, was detained under a French arrest warrant earlier this year.

They did get the Community Note treatment for it.

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They are not French.

The lies from the BBC continue.

They know most people won't read that far.

You cannot make this up.

This is also why certain governments are itching to regulate and censor the Internet, so we can't get this sort of news and information.

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News Topics CARTELS | CENSORSHIP | CRIME | FRANCE | MEDIA BIAS
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