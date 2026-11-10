A CNN Panelist Just Made Up a Wild Statistic About Fatherhood

CNN isn't exactly a bastion of fact, and hasn't been for a while, but during a recent Newsnight episode, panelist Ashley Allison made up a blatant lie about black fatherhood and black communities.

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"I don't think voting in Democrat super majorities has worked out for the Black communities. The fatherlessness rate is way too high."



"Woah. Black fathers are in the home at a disproportionately higher rate than other fathers."



Ashley Allison makes up fake statistics on CNN. pic.twitter.com/JY58MhTzIF — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) November 10, 2026

"Out of the top ten states where cost of living is the absolute worst, nine of them are Democrat states, right," said Terry Schilling. "I don't think that voting in supermajorities for the black community has really worked out well for them. They're in real big trouble; the fatherlessness rate is way too high."

"Hello, I'll fact check that," Ashley Allison said. "Black fathers are in the household more at a disproportionately higher rate than other fathers."

That is simply not true. Data from recent U.S. Census Bureau population surveys found that 43-50 percent of black children live with their mother only, compared to just 13 percent for white children. About two-thirds of Hispanic/Latino children come from a two-parent household, while roughly 89 percent of Asian/Pacific Islander children live with both parents. Nonmarital birth rates are higher for black women, with the CDC putting those numbers near 70 percent.

Fatherless homes correlate to higher rates of poverty, lower educational outcomes, and other issues.

Ashley Allison had a father in her home, so the rate of Black fathers being in the home was 100% in her household. It's not a problem if the sample size is 1. — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) November 10, 2026

Exactly.

I am so f***ing tired of these "news" shows refusing to correct completely false claims.



There is ZERO data showing that black fathers are in the home more than other fathers.



None.



Yet there is empirical data (that is also backed by welfare use rates) showing the exact… — SGECLECTIC2 (@ScandinavianBot) November 10, 2026

That CNN didn't fact check this on-air shows exactly where we are with this.

If you’re a black child there’s a 69% chance you won’t have a dad. That number is 25% for the rest of America.



1/4 is still too high, but over 1/2 for the black community is revealing of a deep cultural and philosophical epidemic.



We must steer culture towards traditional… https://t.co/bwn6lQnwpJ — Shane Winnings (@ShaneWinnings) November 10, 2026

Someone should tell Ashley Allison.

75% of babies are born out of wedlock.

50% single motherhood rate.



"That's a stereotype" https://t.co/OzBPI7Mg5Q — Policy Wars (@PolicyWars) November 10, 2026

The arguments make no sense when you look at the data. And that data is largely driven by Democrat policies that discourage marriage and families.

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