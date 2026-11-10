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A CNN Panelist Just Made Up a Wild Statistic About Fatherhood

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 10, 2026 3:00 PM
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A CNN Panelist Just Made Up a Wild Statistic About Fatherhood
AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File

CNN isn't exactly a bastion of fact, and hasn't been for a while, but during a recent Newsnight episode, panelist Ashley Allison made up a blatant lie about black fatherhood and black communities.

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"Out of the top ten states where cost of living is the absolute worst, nine of them are Democrat states, right," said Terry Schilling. "I don't think that voting in supermajorities for the black community has really worked out well for them. They're in real big trouble; the fatherlessness rate is way too high."

"Hello, I'll fact check that," Ashley Allison said. "Black fathers are in the household more at a disproportionately higher rate than other fathers."

That is simply not true. Data from recent U.S. Census Bureau population surveys found that 43-50 percent of black children live with their mother only, compared to just 13 percent for white children. About two-thirds of Hispanic/Latino children come from a two-parent household, while roughly 89 percent of Asian/Pacific Islander children live with both parents. Nonmarital birth rates are higher for black women, with the CDC putting those numbers near 70 percent.

Fatherless homes correlate to higher rates of poverty, lower educational outcomes, and other issues.

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Exactly.

That CNN didn't fact check this on-air shows exactly where we are with this.

Someone should tell Ashley Allison.

The arguments make no sense when you look at the data. And that data is largely driven by Democrat policies that discourage marriage and families.

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News Topics BLACK LIVES MATTER | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MEDIA BIAS
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