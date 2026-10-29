Half of Seattle Businesses Are Looking to Downsize or Leave the City Entirely

In May, Seattle's socialist mayor told wealthy residents and businesses that if they wanted to leave her city to escape her terrible policies "bye." And now businesses are looking to downsize or leave Seattle entirely, with a survey showing half of them are considering drastic moves.

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This is no surprise; Wilson hasn't held a real job so she doesn't understand how businesses work. She's also the politician who threatened grocery stores for closing and wants to raise taxes on empty offices.

Around half of Seattle businesses report that are considering moving or shrinking, blaming a business environment that they say is getting worse and don’t believe it looks like it will get better, according to a survey from the Downtown Seattle Association and Seattle… pic.twitter.com/wfzendEVcs — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) October 28, 2026

Here's more:

Fifty-six percent of businesses say the business climate has worsened, 61% are pessimistic about the next 12 months, 47% have considered moving jobs out of Seattle, and 72% say Seattle’s taxes, fees, and compliance costs are not competitive. Jamila Conley, the owner of WeRise Wine Bar, says it’s hard not to consider other locations than her spot in downtown. “Now I understand why people go to Bellevue,” Conley said. “You travel five miles over the water and your minimum wage drops, your insurance drops, your taxes drop and it’s just like, ‘oh I get it.’ I am Seattle ride or die, but it sure does look appealing.” Conley understands the choices some businesses make when they don’t have the same commitment to the Emerald City as she does, especially by exempting tips from minimum wage at the beginning of this year and by raising the rate again at the start of next.

Why would anyone do business in Seattle when everything costs more?

Democrats are about to do this to entire country by the way — Infidel🇺🇲 (@Oreallynow1) October 28, 2026

Not if we stop them.

Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Helen Keller, Louis Braille, Andrea Bocelli, and José Feliciano all saw this coming — Ken 👖 (@danic_98) October 28, 2026

We all saw this coming.

25 years ago, Seattle seemed like the city of the future. I guess the whole PNW peaked around then. People loved it, they wouldn’t shut up about it. I loved going up there, anywhere from Victoria/Vancouver to Portland. What a choice to make, to wreck that whole beautiful region. https://t.co/mSaszuc0ED — Ken Layne (@KenLayne) October 28, 2026

It's tragic.

> Seattle elects a socialist dingbat Mayor

> Half of businesses consider moving

> Blame the business environment

> No hope things will get better

> Believe it will get even worse

> Blame Trump and Republicans

> Continue electing socialists

> Things can and will get worse... https://t.co/ZN2YSEjFvJ — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 28, 2026

It's a vicious circle and things never get better.

It's real. I know business owners there. And this devastating style of governance continues almost unchecked across the country. It's a zombie march without thought or reality testing. https://t.co/lRzbpskeYJ — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) October 29, 2026

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This is why voting for competent government is so important.

Who would have ever predicted that electing a far left progressive mayor who laughed and said "bye" when asked about people leaving the city hasn't worked out in Seattle's favor? https://t.co/PPUsOtTo0N — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 28, 2026

Seattle will be the next Detroit.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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