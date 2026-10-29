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Half of Seattle Businesses Are Looking to Downsize or Leave the City Entirely

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 29, 2026 12:00 PM
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Half of Seattle Businesses Are Looking to Downsize or Leave the City Entirely
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

In May, Seattle's socialist mayor told wealthy residents and businesses that if they wanted to leave her city to escape her terrible policies "bye." And now businesses are looking to downsize or leave Seattle entirely, with a survey showing half of them are considering drastic moves.

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This is no surprise; Wilson hasn't held a real job so she doesn't understand how businesses work. She's also the politician who threatened grocery stores for closing and wants to raise taxes on empty offices.

Here's more:

Fifty-six percent of businesses say the business climate has worsened, 61% are pessimistic about the next 12 months, 47% have considered moving jobs out of Seattle, and 72% say Seattle’s taxes, fees, and compliance costs are not competitive.

Jamila Conley, the owner of WeRise Wine Bar, says it’s hard not to consider other locations than her spot in downtown.

“Now I understand why people go to Bellevue,” Conley said. “You travel five miles over the water and your minimum wage drops, your insurance drops, your taxes drop and it’s just like, ‘oh I get it.’ I am Seattle ride or die, but it sure does look appealing.”

Conley understands the choices some businesses make when they don’t have the same commitment to the Emerald City as she does, especially by exempting tips from minimum wage at the beginning of this year and by raising the rate again at the start of next.

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Why would anyone do business in Seattle when everything costs more?

Not if we stop them.

We all saw this coming.

It's tragic.

It's a vicious circle and things never get better.

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This is why voting for competent government is so important.

Seattle will be the next Detroit.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ECONOMY | TAXES
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