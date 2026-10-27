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A Box of Maine Absentee Ballot Return Envelopes Ended Up at a Maryland House Tied to Soros Nonprofit

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 27, 2026 2:00 PM
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A Box of Maine Absentee Ballot Return Envelopes Ended Up at a Maryland House Tied to Soros Nonprofit
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Following a series of election blunders in 2025, we learned that a woman in Newburgh, Maine found 250 blank election ballots on her porch in an Amazon box and a D.C. area nonprofit reported it received a box of Maine absentee ballot affidavit envelopes. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows promised to investigate both incidents until a "bad actor" was identified.

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Now, a year later, Bellows has disclosed nothing, and the investigation was concluded without answers.

Here's more:

The closest Bellows came to answering lingering questions over the ballot security issue was to blame UPS. In October 2025, Bellows’ office moved Election Day ballot deliveries from UPS to a different courier, Vital Delivery.

“UPS fell down on the job, and that’s why the State of Maine does not use them for ballot delivery anymore,” Bellows said, speaking about the Newburgh ballots a year later.

According to the documents obtained by The Robinson Report, the investigation into the envelopes ended in the spring — with no announcement.

In March 2026, investigators wrote that their ability to determine why the envelopes went to Maryland “remains speculative,” and the case was closed pending additional information.

On at least two occasions, Bellows refused to disclose the name of the political NGO that had received Maine absentee ballot envelopes. Her office even ignored requests from ranking lawmakers on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee.

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And now The Maine Wire is reporting that box of absentee ballot return envelopes that ended up in Maryland went to a house that just happened to be the listed headquarters for a George Soros-funded electioneering nonprofit.

And we have no answers for something that seems to be more than a coincidence. 

This wasn't an error by UPS.

"Move along."

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This does more to undermine our election system than the SAVE America Act would. Cleaning up our voter rolls and securing the integrity of our elections would help increase public trust in our process and outcomes. All this does is undermine our trust in the system and the results of the vote.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ELECTION INTEGRITY | FRAUD | GEORGE SOROS | MAINE | MARYLAND
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