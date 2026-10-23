El-Sayed Flip-Flops Again on Medicare for All, Admits It Would End Your Private Insurance Plan

We all knew this was coming. For years, Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed touted the end of private insurance as part of his Medicare for All scheme. A couple of weeks ago, he said that some people could be allowed to keep their private insurance if they could afford it.

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But now El-Sayed is back and saying that the government would be our insurer because it's "basically buying healthcare for everybody." That means a massive tax increase that makes your premiums and co-pays look inexpensive, of course.

🚨 JUST NOW: El-Sayed confirms Medicare for All would get rid of private insurance plans



Abdul: “If the government is everybody’s insurer, it’s basically buying [healthcare] for everybody”



Host: "So you remove the insurance companies and government is now the insurer?"



Abdul:… pic.twitter.com/rEc9y4Hddj — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 21, 2026

"You guarantee government healthcare for everyone," El-Sayed said. "Number one, it means you're gonna have healthcare. Number two, government's big enough to be like 'You're not gonna raise rates anymore' because we're the only one paying."

"You know what a monopoly is right?" he continued. "A monopoly's when there's one seller of a good. The one seller gets to be like here's what I'm selling for so you gotta buy. There's this other thing we don't talk about called a monopsony, which is the one buyer of a good. If the government is everybody's insurer, it's basically buying for everybody."

Actually, no. Government would be a monopoly, and if it can't raise rates, hospitals and providers will ration and limit services to manage costs. Hello long wait lines and denied care!

"So you remove the insurance companies and the government is now the insurer?" the host asked.

"Government becomes the insurer," El-Sayed replied. "Insurance companies can do what they want. They wanna offer a luxury product for a couple folks ... but you don't rely on the insurance system."

No, you just rely on the government that gives preferential treatment to illegal aliens and others in its intersectionality plans.

Why is he talking to this guy like he’s a moron? “You know what a monopoly is, right?” — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) October 21, 2026

Because El-Sayed thinks he's smarter than everyone.

As much as I hate them, I’d rather have a few soulless corporations running healthcare than the Federal Government. — Skred The Rogue (@SkredTheRogue) October 21, 2026

If you think corporations are soulless, they've got nothing on the federal government.

Goodbye to all the union-negotiated platinum plans the UAW spent decades gaining at the bargaining table. https://t.co/1biT69Oluf — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 21, 2026

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This is how you turn unions into Republican backers, or the Democrats will cut sweetheart deals with them.

And because the left tanks elections every few years, healthcare would be controlled by republicans and conservatives https://t.co/mQjesFu0wd — Dr. Virgo (@DrVirgo1981) October 22, 2026

They don't think these things through, do they?

A reminder that this is Peggy Flanagan’s proposal, which would eliminate 50,000 private sector jobs in Minnesota overnight between just three companies. https://t.co/4mv2Oli8LY — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 21, 2026

There are millions of people who work in the health insurance industry and related fields. They'd all either lose their jobs or become government employees.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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