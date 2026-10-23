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El-Sayed Flip-Flops Again on Medicare for All, Admits It Would End Your Private Insurance Plan

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 23, 2026 8:00 AM
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El-Sayed Flip-Flops Again on Medicare for All, Admits It Would End Your Private Insurance Plan
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

We all knew this was coming. For years, Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed touted the end of private insurance as part of his Medicare for All scheme. A couple of weeks ago, he said that some people could be allowed to keep their private insurance if they could afford it.

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But now El-Sayed is back and saying that the government would be our insurer because it's "basically buying healthcare for everybody." That means a massive tax increase that makes your premiums and co-pays look inexpensive, of course.

"You guarantee government healthcare for everyone," El-Sayed said. "Number one, it means you're gonna have healthcare. Number two, government's big enough to be like 'You're not gonna raise rates anymore' because we're the only one paying." 

"You know what a monopoly is right?" he continued. "A monopoly's when there's one seller of a good. The one seller gets to be like here's what I'm selling for so you gotta buy. There's this other thing we don't talk about called a monopsony, which is the one buyer of a good. If the government is everybody's insurer, it's basically buying for everybody."

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Actually, no. Government would be a monopoly, and if it can't raise rates, hospitals and providers will ration and limit services to manage costs. Hello long wait lines and denied care!

"So you remove the insurance companies and the government is now the insurer?" the host asked.

"Government becomes the insurer," El-Sayed replied. "Insurance companies can do what they want. They wanna offer a luxury product for a couple folks ... but you don't rely on the insurance system."

No, you just rely on the government that gives preferential treatment to illegal aliens and others in its intersectionality plans.

Because El-Sayed thinks he's smarter than everyone.

If you think corporations are soulless, they've got nothing on the federal government.

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This is how you turn unions into Republican backers, or the Democrats will cut sweetheart deals with them.

They don't think these things through, do they?

There are millions of people who work in the health insurance industry and related fields. They'd all either lose their jobs or become government employees.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HEALTHCARE | MEDICARE | MICHIGAN
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