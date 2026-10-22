Activist Judge With a History of Immigration Work Has Blocked DHS Efforts to Protect Our Elections

Oakland-based U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín, a Biden appointee, just ruled against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ordereding them to stop conducting door-to-door field interviews of voters to identify illegal aliens. She's another left-wing activist judge who is working to undermine the Trump administration and the will of the voters, who elected President Trump to put an end to the Biden-era open borders immigration policies.

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BREAKING: Oakland-based U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin has ordered to DHS to stop conducting door to door field interviews of potential voters in blue states. https://t.co/ysVr5NjFap — Sara Libby (@SaraLibby) October 22, 2026

The ruling blocks most DHS efforts to combat voter fraud, and it's not the first time she's ruled against the Trump administration.

A Biden-appointed judge just barred DHS agents from questioning people they suspect are U.S. citizens in its voter-fraud push, across nine states. The order runs through election day.



Araceli Martinez-Olguin, Northern District of California, a former National Immigration Law… pic.twitter.com/jhD3a3QjPL — IredcapI (@IredcapI) October 22, 2026

In August, she order the government to pay tens of millions of dollars to restore legal aid to thousands of migrant children in the United States without a parent or guardian.

The plaintiff in that case was one of Martinez-Olguin's former employers, Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto, California. While working there, Martinez-Olguin established and ran the organization's immigrants' rights projects.

Martinez-Olguin is the latest in a line of Democrat-appointed judges to issue rulings against the Trump administration's enforcement of our immigration laws. Nominated by Joe Biden in 2022, Vice President Kamala Harris had to cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to confirm her. When she was nominated, the Alliance for Justice applauded Martinez-Olguin, saying:

Araceli Martinez-Olguin, nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, is the first of President Biden’s nominees to have dedicated her career to immigrants’ rights. Serving as Supervising Attorney at the National Immigration Law Center, she has fought to defend the employment rights of immigrant workers as well as litigated DACA cases for those trying to keep their families together. Martinez-Olguin is Latina and brings important professional and demographic diversity to the courts.

She's a registered Democrat in California with a history of radical advocacy for immigration and other left-wing causes.

According to her Senate questionnaire, she was born in Mexico City and previously worked for the National Immigration Law Center, the office of Civil Rights at the Department of Education, and the ACLU.

While at the ACLU, she worked as a fellow and staff attorney for the Women's Rights Project, where she represented immigrant women and women of color in employment and education civil rights cases. She left the ACLU in 2010 and returned in 2013 as a staff attorney with the Immigrant Rights Project where she conducted "extensive 'Know Your Rights' outreach" for migrant workers. She also represented the plaintiff in U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Abercrombie & Fitch Stores over an employee who was fired for refusing to remove her headscarf.

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Martinez-Olguin joined the National Immigration Law Center as a supervising attorney working on immigration civil and workplace rights "in the face of immigration enforcement."

In addition, she's spoken and written at length about immigration issues, diversity, and racism. Martinez-Olguin wrote an article titled "Preserving Diversity in Higher Education: A Manual on Admissions Policies and Procedures After the University of Michigan Decisions" for the Equal Justice Society and she has spoken about the Department of Homeland Security v. Regents, the landmark Supreme Court case, on numerous occasions and noted that she led "NILC's work on behalf of DACA recipients."

Martinez-Olguin also attacked other jurists. When the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee ruled to allow an ICE raid to proceed, she said it "acknowledges the racism and unconstitutionality of the federal government's conduct during the Southeastern Provision raid."

"This is the very sort of racial profiling that immigrant communities have warned is inherent in worksite raids," she continued. "We will continue to work with our clients to hold the federal government responsible and to help ensure that worksite raids become a thing of the past."

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Voters want an end to open borders immigration policies. They want officials to clean up our voter rolls and make sure that illegal aliens and other non-citizens aren't voting in our elections. Martinez-Olguin just undermined the will of the people as another activist judge — appointed by a Democrat — who believes she can legislate from the bench.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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