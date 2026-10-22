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Peggy Flanagan's Administration Awarded $8M to 'Harm Reduction' Group for 'Booty Bumping' Kits

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 22, 2026 4:45 PM
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Peggy Flanagan's Administration Awarded $8M to 'Harm Reduction' Group for 'Booty Bumping' Kits
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan helped steer $8 million to a "harm reduction" group to supply drug users with "safe" ways to take drugs. This group, Southside Harm Reduction Services, is a nonprofit that "promotes the health and wellbeing of drug users" by supplying syringes, sterile water, and drug cookers so addicts can "safely" get high.

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They also offer "booty bumping" kits — including free lube and other supplies — to help drug users ingest drugs like heroin, ketamine, and meth "through the rectum (anus, butthole)." The practice is also known as "boofing."

Here's more:

Southside touts the booty bumping kits, also known as "boofing" kits, in social media posts and on its website as safer methods to ingest some drugs and an efficient way to get high. Booty bumping helps drugs "reach the bloodstream quickly," allowing practitioners to "reach a high faster than some other routes of administration," Southside Harm Reduction says.

Southside Harm Reduction offers other instructions.

"Try to poop before. This is so your drugs are absorbed better," Southside Harm Reduction Services advises in a pamphlet contained in the kits. "Stand, squat, or lay on your side in a comfortable position. It never hurts to have a boofing buddy!"

Boofing is controversial among harm reduction advocates. Because the drugs bypass the digestive system and enter the bloodstream quickly, it can increase the likelihood of fatal overdoses.

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Where do we even begin with this? Countless lives have been ruined by drug use, and the government pretending it's "safe" if they use taxpayer dollars to hand out syringes and "boofing" kits.

That's exactly what this is.

And enabling an entire generation of government-dependent Democrat voters.

This cannot become a national policy.

In what world is this sound public health policy?

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But, hey, at least drug addicts get free stuff. That's what's important here.

Democrats will look Americans in the eye and tell us we don't pay enough in taxes to take care of the poor and needy. Then they'll spend $8 million on boofing kits for drug addicts. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FENTANYL | MINNESOTA | TIM WALZ
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