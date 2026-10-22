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Brandon Johnson Pushes the Failed Idea of a Millionaire Tax

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 22, 2026 1:30 PM
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Brandon Johnson Pushes the Failed Idea of a Millionaire Tax
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Democrats are driven by greed, and it's hard to argue otherwise. Despite billions of dollars in tax revenue, it's never enough. Mostly because they spend like sailors on shore leave, and because a lot of our tax dollars are wasted in fraud and mismanagement.

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Taxing more will not solve the problem, but Democrats don't want to solve the problems. They want you to have less, and for them — and their preferred constituencies — to have more. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is the latest to prove that to be true.

"We have corporations and millionaires and billionaires who don't wanna have to pay their fair share in taxes," Johnson said. "So what they do is just, to be very frank with you all, they use their financial power to influence politics. So there are politicians who might represent communities where a millionaire's tax would benefit them, but they are being funded, as a candidate, by the very millionaires who do not want the tax."

That's just not true. The wealthy pay the majority of our taxes.

The bottom majority pay nothing. How is that "fair"?

Oh, and the income tax started as a tax on the wealthy that all of us now pay.

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No millionaire's tax currently exists in Illinois, and any proposals for a three percent tax on income over $1 million would require a constitutional amendment, which is currently stalled in the state legislature.

It's not just the wealthy trying to hold on to their money, either. Smart politicians know that taxing millionaires and billionaires means they leave the state and take all their income and taxes with them. Often, jobs follow, too.

But Brandon Johnson is not one of those smart politicians.

Chicago Public Schools also wasted tens of thousands of dollars on trips.

It's a surefire way to help U-Haul rentals.

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And why do Chicago Public Schools have worse outcomes?

Yes. That's what it boils down to.

That's exactly what Johnson is doing. Like all socialists, he wants the next generation to think the wealthy are the enemy who must be punished.

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News Topics CHICAGO | DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | ILLINOIS | TAXES
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