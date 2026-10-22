Brandon Johnson Pushes the Failed Idea of a Millionaire Tax

The Democrats are driven by greed, and it's hard to argue otherwise. Despite billions of dollars in tax revenue, it's never enough. Mostly because they spend like sailors on shore leave, and because a lot of our tax dollars are wasted in fraud and mismanagement.

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Taxing more will not solve the problem, but Democrats don't want to solve the problems. They want you to have less, and for them — and their preferred constituencies — to have more. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is the latest to prove that to be true.

A millionaire's tax in Illinois would relieve working Chicagoans' property taxes and help fully fund our public schools. pic.twitter.com/kKv45ZIptX — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) October 20, 2026

"We have corporations and millionaires and billionaires who don't wanna have to pay their fair share in taxes," Johnson said. "So what they do is just, to be very frank with you all, they use their financial power to influence politics. So there are politicians who might represent communities where a millionaire's tax would benefit them, but they are being funded, as a candidate, by the very millionaires who do not want the tax."

That's just not true. The wealthy pay the majority of our taxes.

The bottom majority pay nothing. How is that "fair"?

Oh, and the income tax started as a tax on the wealthy that all of us now pay.

No millionaire's tax currently exists in Illinois, and any proposals for a three percent tax on income over $1 million would require a constitutional amendment, which is currently stalled in the state legislature.

It's not just the wealthy trying to hold on to their money, either. Smart politicians know that taxing millionaires and billionaires means they leave the state and take all their income and taxes with them. Often, jobs follow, too.

But Brandon Johnson is not one of those smart politicians.

Your schools are funded to a higher degree than most, and you still can't produce literate students. You're just garden variety communists. — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) October 20, 2026

Chicago Public Schools also wasted tens of thousands of dollars on trips.

As if people aren't fleeing Illinois fast enough. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 20, 2026

It's a surefire way to help U-Haul rentals.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) spend an average of $31,508.89 per student.



Private schools in Chicago have an average tuition of just under $12,000 per year.



WHY are public schools spending 250% more per student than private schools.



STOP ROBBING TAXPAYERS. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) October 20, 2026

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And why do Chicago Public Schools have worse outcomes?

In the end, they’re all just thieves. https://t.co/e7ekkTTt9m — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 20, 2026

Yes. That's what it boils down to.

"Black leaders" speaking to Black kids that are failing their classes to tell them it's not their fault, and that the millionaires and billionaires are making them fail their classes by not paying taxes.



This is how young people get indoctrinated into victimhood early. https://t.co/1vYpOWtAgB — varrock (@varrock) October 20, 2026

That's exactly what Johnson is doing. Like all socialists, he wants the next generation to think the wealthy are the enemy who must be punished.

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