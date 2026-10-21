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Guess Why This NYC Bagel Shop Was Forced to Jettison Its Mascot

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 21, 2026 9:30 AM
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Guess Why This NYC Bagel Shop Was Forced to Jettison Its Mascot
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

Bagels are synonymous with New York City, and there's nothing like a good, toasted bagel with cream cheese for breakfast. But for one Big Apple bagel shop, a toasted bagel has caused it problems after an "influencer" said it was "blackface."

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Bo’s Bagels on West 116th Street displayed a larger-than-life cutout of a sunglasses-wearing bagel to advertise the spot’s fresh goods – until threats and harassment from the viral video forced the sign off the sidewalk and into hiding, owner Andrew Martinez told The Post.

“It got completely out of hand by a bunch of people who know nothing about us. And the rage was coming in from people who just wanted to call us racist,” said Martinez, a born-and-bred New Yorker who’s lived in Harlem for nearly 20 years

The life-sized cutout — which doubled as a chalkboard sign — featured the cartoon bagel flashing golden grills that read “Harlem World” and rocking a huge golden ring emblazoned with “NYC.” 

The bagel mascot was designed by Harlem-based artist Tom Sanford, whose work includes life-sized caricatures of the New York Knicks that were displayed in City Hall in June during the team’s championship-winning run.

The backlash to the bagel mascot began when Harlem-based photographer Carl Broady blasted the cartoon as a “disrespectful caricature of black people” in an Instagram post last Monday.

This is insane. Only an "influencer" would look at that and find racism.

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Never.

The only way this stops is if normal people look at "influencers" like this and tell them "No."

According to this influencer, it has a race. It's ridiculous.

Victimhood is important to the Left; it gives them power and control.

Just wait. Woke 2 is going to make Woke 1 look like a picnic in the park.

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News Topics BLACK LIVES MATTER | CENSORSHIP | NEW YORK | TIKTOK | WOKE
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