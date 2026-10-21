Chemical Leak Prompts Evacuation, Shelter-In-Place Orders in Toledo

There has been a HAZMAT incident in Toledo, Ohio overnight following a chemical leak, and it's prompting both evacuations and shelter in place orders for Toledo residents. Those within one mile of 1266 Progress Avenue in north Toledo have been asked to evacuate, while those outside the evacuation zone but within three miles of that location are ordered to shelter-in-place.

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JUST IN - Chemical leak reported in North Toledo, Ohio, reducing visibility on roads across the area, one-mile evacuation zone ordered due to hazmat incident

pic.twitter.com/pusL9za5Ij — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 21, 2026

According to WTOL 11, a chemical leak at the MC Tank terminal began overnight, and video shows plumes of a chemical pouring into the sky. Those who are sheltering in place should keep ventilation systems off and close windows and doors while crews remain at the scene. The Environmental Protection Agency is also on site to monitor air quality.

🚨 HAZARDOUS EMERGENCY IN TOLEDO 🚨

A massive hazardous materials incident hit the Sterling Pipe & Tube facility in Toledo, Ohio, after a methyl acrylate leak from a trailer triggered a dangerous chemical plume and fire.

Hazmat teams scrambled to lock down safety zones and… pic.twitter.com/IhEbappyxk — GUYER (@THEGUYERSHOW) October 21, 2026

Ohio DOT cameras show the fog-like conditions up to six miles from the leak site.

Ohio DOT traffic cameras show heavy plumes from the chemical leak an estimated 6 miles from the incident site. Early reports identified the chemical as methyl acrylate, but this has not been confirmed. https://t.co/gqMQpRZ5Xk pic.twitter.com/suJ4WoA1QO — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) October 21, 2026

Officials said the chemicals could cause irritation to the throat or eyes.

JUST IN - Chemical leak reported in North Toledo, Ohio, reducing visibility on roads across the area, one-mile evacuation zone ordered due to hazmat incident

pic.twitter.com/pusL9za5Ij — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 21, 2026

WTOL said officials had not confirmed the type of chemical, or chemicals, involved, but others said it's methyl acrylate, a colorless, highly volatile liquid monomer used in manufacturing fibers, paints, and adhesives.

🚨#Breaking Toledo,#Ohio: Fire personnel are on scene in the 5300 block of Enterprise Blvd. At “Sterling Pipe and Tube” working a “Major Hazmat incident” per radio traffic.



Firefighters are dealing with a trailer leaking Methyl acrylate, which is a colorless, highly volatile… pic.twitter.com/A4GMkvKDq6 — CodeThreeNews (@CodeThreeNews) October 21, 2026

This is now a major HAZMAT emergency, per Good Morning America (GMA).

An unknown chemical leak in Ohio sent a dangerous haze across roadways and forced evacuations. @RhiannonAlly reports. pic.twitter.com/msTLMmMynm — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 21, 2026

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"This is a serious situation in Toledo," said Rhiannon Ally. "The chemical cloud drifting across roadways, even creating a fog-like haze."

Nearby railroad traffic has also been stopped in the area. GMA also said the type of substance has not been confirmed. The Red Cross has opened shelters for evacuated residents.

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