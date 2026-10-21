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Chemical Leak Prompts Evacuation, Shelter-In-Place Orders in Toledo

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 21, 2026 7:30 AM
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Chemical Leak Prompts Evacuation, Shelter-In-Place Orders in Toledo
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

There has been a HAZMAT incident in Toledo, Ohio overnight following a chemical leak, and it's prompting both evacuations and shelter in place orders for Toledo residents. Those within one mile of 1266 Progress Avenue in north Toledo have been asked to evacuate, while those outside the evacuation zone but within three miles of that location are ordered to shelter-in-place.

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According to WTOL 11, a chemical leak at the MC Tank terminal began overnight, and video shows plumes of a chemical pouring into the sky. Those who are sheltering in place should keep ventilation systems off and close windows and doors while crews remain at the scene. The Environmental Protection Agency is also on site to monitor air quality.

Ohio DOT cameras show the fog-like conditions up to six miles from the leak site.

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Officials said the chemicals could cause irritation to the throat or eyes.

WTOL said officials had not confirmed the type of chemical, or chemicals, involved, but others said it's methyl acrylate, a colorless, highly volatile liquid monomer used in manufacturing fibers, paints, and adhesives.

This is now a major HAZMAT emergency, per Good Morning America (GMA).

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"This is a serious situation in Toledo," said Rhiannon Ally. "The chemical cloud drifting across roadways, even creating a fog-like haze."

Nearby railroad traffic has also been stopped in the area. GMA also said the type of substance has not been confirmed. The Red Cross has opened shelters for evacuated residents.

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News Topics EPA | OHIO
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