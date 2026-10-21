Colorado Dem Candidate Jessica Killin Still Has 'Principal Residence' in Maryland

Jessica Killin, the Democrat running for the House in Colorado's 5th Congressional District, has a history of working for Democrats in Colorado and D.C. Her husband, Rajeev "Raj" Date, also has a history of profiting from his role in the government.

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But now questions are surfacing about Killin's primary residence and where she's spending her time. Over the last two years, Killin has listed both her Colorado Springs and Maryland addresses when making political contributions, and she even listed a Maryland address on the same 2025 contribution where she identified herself as a Colorado congressional candidate.

Maryland regulations state that a home owned in Maryland does not qualify to be one's "legal or principal" residence if one has a "legal or principal residence" elsewhere. Under Maryland law, that "principal residence" is defined as "the one location where an individual regularly resides and is the location designated by the individual for the legal purpose of voting, obtaining a driver's license, and filing income tax returns."

That's a problem for Killin and her husband, as the most recent tax bill for their Maryland home designated it as a "principal residence."

That tax bill, dated October 1, 2026, lists Killin's property in Chevy Chase, Maryland, as the "principal residence." That property is owned by Rajeev Date and Jessica Killin. Previous tax bills, including one from 2016-2017, listed the Chevy Chase home as "not a principal residence."

Here's where things get complicated. Rajeev Date is registered to vote at the Colorado Springs property that he and Killin purchased in June 2025. The property was sold to them for an upfront payment of $3,570,000, per the El Paso County Assessor.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State website, Date has been registered to vote in Colorado since January 21, 2026. Killin's Colorado voter registration is not publicly available.

Over the last two years, Killin has listed both the Maryland and Colorado Springs addresses when making political contributions, and listed a Maryland address on a 2025 contribution in which she also identified herself as a Colorado congressional candidate. The Federal Elections Commission shows numerous donations from Killin to ActBlue, Electing Women Denver, and even the Killin It Victory Fund, as well as donations to other campaigns including Allison Jaslow for Congress, Treble for Arizona and Kinney for D.C.. Both the Colorado Springs and Maryland addresses are listed on these donations.

The August 28, 2025 contribution to Electing Women Denver listed Killin's Maryland address, but also listed Killin for CO as her employer and "candidate" as her occupation.

There's also more proof that Killin and Date spend a lot of time in D.C. On September 14, Orange Theory Fitness in Tenleytown posted a list of members on Facebook who "call the studio home." Listed in that image were both "Jessica K." and "Raj D." And in August, Killin and Date attended a fitness class at Orange Theory.

"When meetings bring Jessica to D.C., she still finds time for the Orange Zone. Hughe shoutout to OTF member Jessica Killin for dropping n and getting after it with us today," the post read. It featured a picture of Killin and Date. While Orange Theory memberships may be reciprocal and give members access to classes at all locations, these posts were from the Tenleytown, D.C. location. Another post dated August 6 celebrated Orange Theory's Leo members, people born between July 23 and August 22. Killin, who was born July 28, would be a Leo and a "Jessica K." was listed on the graphic in the Facebook post.

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Date's bio on the FS Vector website says he is "based in Washington, D.C. and Colorado Springs" and he received a Venmo payment from Blake Bath for "CCC Golf" on November 2, 2025. That may refer to the Congressional Country Club, a private club in Bethesda. Bath is an investor in the financial services industry and his LinkedIn profile lists him as living in Bethesda.

Killin wants to represent the Colorado's 5th Congressional District in Congress, but lists her Maryland home as her primary address, and spends enough time in the D.C. area that a local gym has mentioned her in its Facebook posts several times. She's made political contributions to both addresses, including while admitting she's a congressional candidate in Colorado but listing her Maryland home. Voters in Colorado deserve to know the truth.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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