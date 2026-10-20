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United Airlines CEO's Plan for Wealth and Inheritance Taxes Is Insane

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 20, 2026 4:30 PM
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United Airlines CEO's Plan for Wealth and Inheritance Taxes Is Insane
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is winning over no friend with his insane plan for a national wealth tax, and his plan for an inheritance tax — near 100 percent tax — is just as insane. It would wipe out generational wealth in the blink of an eye and push the rich to move their money out of America.

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It's especially ironic given that Kirby took home about $32 million in total compensation last year.

Here's more:

Kirby, who took home about $32.3 million in total compensation in fiscal year 2025, made the remarks when asked about declining public trust in corporate executives during an interview with The New York Times.

"Wealth inequality has become a danger to our society, and we need to address that," Kirby told the outlet in an interview published Sunday.

The airline executive argued that a wealth tax would need to be implemented nationwide rather than at the state level to prevent wealthy Americans from relocating to avoid paying it.

"We should have a national wealth tax — it won’t work by state because people will just move," Kirby told the outlet. "And I think we should have inheritance taxes that get close to 100 percent at some level. I would pay them."

Kirby is free to leave his wealth to the government.

The rest of us don't want to.

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This writer will send him her address and he can start by redistributing some of that wealth her way.

A boycott might send a message.

Taxi times will be reduced when everyone is too poor to fly.

That would be the salt in the wound.

He's got seven children; they're not getting any inheritance? We somehow doubt that.

Probably a correct guess.

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This is fair.

Every single leftist who wants higher tax rates can voluntarily pay more. They never do, because they don't want to. They want the rest of us to pay.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ECONOMY | FOX NEWS | TAXES | THE NEW YORK TIMES
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