United Airlines CEO's Plan for Wealth and Inheritance Taxes Is Insane

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is winning over no friend with his insane plan for a national wealth tax, and his plan for an inheritance tax — near 100 percent tax — is just as insane. It would wipe out generational wealth in the blink of an eye and push the rich to move their money out of America.

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It's especially ironic given that Kirby took home about $32 million in total compensation last year.

United Airlines CEO calls for national wealth tax, inheritance taxes approaching 100% https://t.co/ZuaBpyUNY6 — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) October 19, 2026

Here's more:

Kirby, who took home about $32.3 million in total compensation in fiscal year 2025, made the remarks when asked about declining public trust in corporate executives during an interview with The New York Times. "Wealth inequality has become a danger to our society, and we need to address that," Kirby told the outlet in an interview published Sunday. The airline executive argued that a wealth tax would need to be implemented nationwide rather than at the state level to prevent wealthy Americans from relocating to avoid paying it. "We should have a national wealth tax — it won’t work by state because people will just move," Kirby told the outlet. "And I think we should have inheritance taxes that get close to 100 percent at some level. I would pay them."

Kirby is free to leave his wealth to the government.

The rest of us don't want to.

Scott's total comp package for FY2025 was in excess of $32 million. Let's start with him — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) October 19, 2026

This writer will send him her address and he can start by redistributing some of that wealth her way.

Will not be flying United. — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) October 19, 2026

A boycott might send a message.

How about you work on those 45 min United taxi times at O Hare first? https://t.co/OXs4dwZjBe — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) October 19, 2026

Taxi times will be reduced when everyone is too poor to fly.

Not inheriting our parents money will be the final millennial indignity https://t.co/P4aSW0rqA3 — Howling Honkdog (@MayorHonkdog) October 19, 2026

That would be the salt in the wound.

You first - give away 100% of your own wealth so we know you're serious: https://t.co/qRrjFGVQFo — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) October 19, 2026

He's got seven children; they're not getting any inheritance? We somehow doubt that.

My immediate guess is the United airlines CEO has his wealth somewhere where he thinks it's safe from the American government taking it. https://t.co/xTGBImSG3u — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) October 19, 2026

Probably a correct guess.

The CEO of @united Airlines Scott Kirby calling for massive tax increases.



I'm a 1K and stockholder who is calling for him to be sacked - immediately. He clearly doesn't understand economics. https://t.co/72u9dYK8Xn — Dudley Brown (@GunRightsPrez) October 20, 2026

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This is fair.

How audacious from a guy that didn’t even build @united and makes $32 million a year. If he feels that strongly he could simply cut a check here: https://t.co/MP1Uf1VaF9



Let’s see you step up and place your money where your mouth is! https://t.co/AxTKx2baPE — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) October 19, 2026

Every single leftist who wants higher tax rates can voluntarily pay more. They never do, because they don't want to. They want the rest of us to pay.

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