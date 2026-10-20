Gaza Teacher Says She Was Threatened for Not Indoctrinating Children to Hate Jews

A UNRWA teacher is warning that she was threatened by "higher ups" after refusing to teach kids to hate Jews. This shows that there's a real generational problem in Gaza with antisemitism and the intifada.

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Gaza teacher says she was threatened for refusing to teach kids to hate Jews: 'We will cut your tongue' https://t.co/L4Rm6sot8U pic.twitter.com/KzCFaTylV5 — New York Post (@nypost) October 19, 2026

Here's more:

A Palestinian teacher in Gaza says a higher-up threatened to cut out her tongue when she challenged coworkers teaching students to hate Jews and embrace violence — and is now warning the poisonous lessons could lead to another Oct. 7. The veteran UNRWA educator told The Post in an exclusive interview that an administrator at her school confronted her with scissors days after she got into a heated argument with another teacher over what she described as the indoctrination of young girls. “[The school official] told me, ‘We’ll make you wish for death, and if you don’t stop arguing, we will cut your tongue,’ ” she recalled through a translator. The 40-year-old geography teacher, who has spent 15 years working for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, said the incident underscored the dangers of challenging extremist rhetoric in Gaza’s classrooms — a problem she believes has only intensified since the war with Israel.

“Today [the danger is] more intense than ever because the children are actually suffering” from Israeli attacks, she said.

It's also clear they do not care that children are suffering. They're indoctrinating a new generation of children to hate Jews and wage war against Israel. It will never end, and a teacher who tried to stop it was threatened.

Then they replaced her with Ms. Rachel. — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) October 19, 2026

Brutal but honest.

“She estimated that half or more of the teachers she encounters in Gaza …”

It’s never going to end. It’s generational programming that gets worse. https://t.co/KoXZIUBUw1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 19, 2026

There's a way it ends, but no one would like it.

در غزه‌ای که حماس بر آن حکومت می‌کند، اگر معلمی حاضر نشود نفرت از یهودیان را به کودکان بیاموزد، با تهدیدی مرگبار روبروست: بریده شدن زبان!

تحت حاکمیت حماس، ترویج نفرت یک اصل اجباری است و امتناع از آن، می‌تواند به قیمت جان تمام شود.

حماس در حال تربیت نسلی است که با نفرت از یهودیان… https://t.co/BlGH7ntNji — اسرائیل به فارسی (@IsraelPersian) October 20, 2026

"In Gaza, where Hamas governs, if a teacher refuses to teach children hatred of Jews, they face a deadly threat: having their tongue cut out! Under Hamas rule, promoting hatred is a compulsory principle, and refusing to do so can cost one's life. Hamas is raising a generation that grows up with hatred of Jews in order to repeat an event like October 7," the post reads.

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Yes. They want another October 7.

There can be no viable Palestinian state without sweeping disarmament and deradicalization. As long as Hamas and other terrorist groups wield power in Gaza and the West Bank, statehood would produce nothing but corruption, violence, and failure. No disarmament, no… https://t.co/ZyTYtxhUWp — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) October 19, 2026

Hamas must be obliterated, and Iran — who sponsors Hamas — must be brought to heel, too.

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