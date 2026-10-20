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Gaza Teacher Says She Was Threatened for Not Indoctrinating Children to Hate Jews

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 20, 2026 9:30 AM
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Gaza Teacher Says She Was Threatened for Not Indoctrinating Children to Hate Jews
AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File

A UNRWA teacher is warning that she was threatened by "higher ups" after refusing to teach kids to hate Jews. This shows that there's a real generational problem in Gaza with antisemitism and the intifada.

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Here's more:

A Palestinian teacher in Gaza says a higher-up threatened to cut out her tongue when she challenged coworkers teaching students to hate Jews and embrace violence — and is now warning the poisonous lessons could lead to another Oct. 7.

The veteran UNRWA educator told The Post in an exclusive interview that an administrator at her school confronted her with scissors days after she got into a heated argument with another teacher over what she described as the indoctrination of young girls.

“[The school official] told me, ‘We’ll make you wish for death, and if you don’t stop arguing, we will cut your tongue,’ ” she recalled through a translator.

The 40-year-old geography teacher, who has spent 15 years working for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, said the incident underscored the dangers of challenging extremist rhetoric in Gaza’s classrooms — a problem she believes has only intensified since the war with Israel.


“Today [the danger is] more intense than ever because the children are actually suffering” from Israeli attacks, she said.

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It's also clear they do not care that children are suffering. They're indoctrinating a new generation of children to hate Jews and wage war against Israel. It will never end, and a teacher who tried to stop it was threatened.

Brutal but honest.

There's a way it ends, but no one would like it.

"In Gaza, where Hamas governs, if a teacher refuses to teach children hatred of Jews, they face a deadly threat: having their tongue cut out! Under Hamas rule, promoting hatred is a compulsory principle, and refusing to do so can cost one's life. Hamas is raising a generation that grows up with hatred of Jews in order to repeat an event like October 7," the post reads.

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Yes. They want another October 7.

Hamas must be obliterated, and Iran — who sponsors Hamas — must be brought to heel, too.

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | GAZA | HAMAS | IRAN | ISRAEL
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