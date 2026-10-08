Guess Who the Boston Globe Blames for 'Inaction' on the Cornell Case

Being a Democrat means never being held accountable or having to take responsibility, it seems. We don't know yet the real story behind the Cornell sexual assault case. What we do know is this: whatever happened happened during the Democrat Biden-Harris administration, in a state controlled by Democrats, in a deep-blue city with a Democrat District Attorney, at a leftist university run by progressives.

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So, naturally, the 2024 investigation is somehow President Trump's fault. At least according to The Boston Globe, who decried the administration's "lack of action" on the Cornell case. For this, The Boston Globe earned one of the harshest ratios we've ever seen.

The Trump administration’s lack of action on the Cornell case highlights an apparent drop from the president's first term in resolved investigations of sexual assault. https://t.co/aa8dpgSV28 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 6, 2026

Here's more:

In President Donald Trump’s first term, news reports of sexual abuse allegations at San Jose State University prompted a Justice Department investigation that forced the school to make extensive policy changes and pay the victims, and to remain under federal monitoring for four years. But the intense focus on allegations that a Cornell University student was assaulted by multiple men at a fraternity party has barely drawn a response from the federal government. The hands-off stance reflects the more muted approach that Trump’s administration has taken to sexual abuse cases on campuses in his second term. “I don’t know that much about it,” Trump told reporters Thursday in response to a question about the case. “But Cornell is a fine school, and I’m sure they’ll do what’s right.”

So this thing that happened in the bluest of blue places is somehow President Trump's fault. Got it.

Democrat POTUS. Leftist state. Leftist city. Leftist DA Van Houten. Leftist Governor. Leftist school. Leftist students. Leftist promiscuity. Multiple minorty groups involved.

Of course they would try and blame Trump. — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) October 7, 2026

We don't know what happened yet, but this outrage and Trump-blaming has all the hallmarks of a really lame attempt at an October surprise.

It happened under Biden, in 2024. Why didn't the Biden administration do anything about it? — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) October 7, 2026

The President — Democrat or Republican — actually has no role in the rape investigation on a college campus. That being said, Democrats seem very upset about it, so why don't they hold Joe Biden accountable? Would Biden even know what a Cornell is at this point?

The Cornell incident happened:

• under Biden

• in a Democrat-controlled state

• in a deep, deep blue city

• at a leftist university

• by progressives



Every. Single. Person. Involved. Is. A. Democrat. https://t.co/wdscIFtIbJ pic.twitter.com/DHLWfGY5ZL — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) October 7, 2026

But Republicans are to blame. Hypothetically, assume the Cornell suspects were charged for the 2024 incident. The trial likely would have happened during Trump's term, but there's no way the Democrats would give Trump credit for it.

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Who was President in 2024? https://t.co/HuOPyFAVhm — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) October 7, 2026

The Boston Globe should know this.

What the @BostonGlobe is doing here is speaking power to truth.



And then they will wonder why so many Americans hate the news media. https://t.co/hOuA7onUlj — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) October 7, 2026

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed AG Letitia James the special prosecutor in this case, which opens up a whole new can of worms. It's going to be a protracted and messy thing and we'll keep covering it, especially as the media insist on making fools of themselves.

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