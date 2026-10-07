‘I’ve Delivered for This District’: Pfluger Makes His Case to TX-11 Voters

Republican Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11) has a history of securing massive wins for his district, and he is running for another term to continue that record for his constituents. He's doing so against an opponent who is as radical as it gets: she has called to defund ICE and openly championed green energy in the country's largest oil and gas producing district.

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Pfluger, who is also the Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, has fought tirelessly for the America First agenda this Congress, including preventing fraud, the Working Families Tax Cuts, securing our borders, and lowering prices for families.

On October 5, Pfluger took part in a debate on Basin PBS where he highlighted some of his major victories for the hard-working voters of his district, and those wins draw a sharp contrast between Republicans and Democrats running for office this midterm election.

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Much of TX-11 sits in west-central Texas, and it knows exactly how harmful the impacts of the Biden-Harris administration open border policies are. The district has seen them firsthand, and Pfluger unapologetically fought to protect his community by supporting and funding ICE and Border Patrol.

🚨 West Texas has seen the cost of an open border up close.



Sheriffs have called me after Odessa teenagers died from vapes laced with fentanyl and after a grandmother and granddaughter were killed by a human smuggler fleeing law enforcement.



These are the direct consequences… pic.twitter.com/SVDOwNoNLV — August Pfluger (@AugustPfluger) October 6, 2026

"This district knows it better than any other district," Pfluger said. "Because we bore the brunt of 10 million-plus people who were let into this country illegally under the Biden-Harris regime. What a shame that was, and I have voted every single year to fund our Border Patrol, to fund ICE, to make sure that this community is safe."

"You know, I talked about Sheriff Griffiths. I remember when he called me and said that he had multiple Odessan teenagers die from vaping that was laced with fentanyl," he continued. "I remember when the Tambunga family lost Amelia and Maria, a grandmother and a granddaughter, because a human trafficker was evading law enforcement and tragically crashed into their car and killed them. Thankfully, he was just sentenced to life in prison just a couple of weeks ago. This can never happen again. We can never have an open border policy, and I'm unapologetically supporting Border Patrol and ICE, and I always will. In fact, I was at the border multiple times when I saw children that were left for dead. This is what happens when you have a radical Left leading an open border policy."

The Biden-Harris administration also put a target on the Permian Basin in an effort to regulate West Texas out of business. Pfluger took that personally and fought against what he calls the "Green New Scam" and in favor of American energy.

When the Biden-Harris administration put a bullseye on the Permian Basin and tried to regulate West Texas out of business, I took it personally.



I fought day in and day out to tear down the disastrous Green New Scam and unleash American energy, because a strong Permian means a… pic.twitter.com/x8LSpiJo0K — August Pfluger (@AugustPfluger) October 6, 2026

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"As I mentioned in my opening statement, I'm a champion of the Permian Basin. I passed many pieces of legislation to defend the oil and gas industry because this is the heartbeat of our economy," Pfluger said. "We are sitting at the epicenter of the most important production area, the most important oil and gas area in the entire world, not just in the state of Texas or in the United States."

"And a free market is so important here," he continued. "But let's rewind the clock. Just a couple of years ago, when the Permian Basin was the target, the bullseye of the Biden administration, when they tried to overregulate this place out of business, where candidate Biden in 2019 said, 'I am going to end fossil fuels,' and he meant it, and I took that personally. We should always unleash American energy. This makes our military stronger. This makes our country stronger, and our economy is the most important thing that we have. So when it comes to making sure that in Congress we can do the right thing, I have worked tirelessly to deregulate a disastrous approach from the Biden administration, who banned LNG [liquefied natural gas] exports, who did things to put the Permian Basin out of business, and I have fought for the Permian Basin, and will continue to do so."

And with affordability on every voter's mind, Rep. Pfluger has always voted for his constituents — for their family, their paycheck, and their American dream.

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Every vote I cast in Washington is a vote for YOUR family, YOUR paycheck, and YOUR American Dream. I've delivered tens of billions of dollars to Texas and fought relentlessly for the Permian Basin because this district is my home.



Representing TX-11 is deeply PERSONAL, and I… pic.twitter.com/bVh4rALY62 — August Pfluger (@AugustPfluger) October 6, 2026

"It is an absolute honor to stand here as your representative in Congress in the 250th year of the greatest nation on earth. Tonight we celebrate a nation founded on Christian principles, governed of, by, and for the people. A celebration of our ability to debate the very ideas on how this rural Texas district wants to be governed, every vote that I cast in D.C. is a vote for your hopes, your dreams, your family, and the protection of the American dream for you," Pfluger said.

"I love this district. This is where I grew up, went to public schools, where we raise our girls, and go to church. I'm a seventh generation Texan, and my family has lived in this district for 177 years. From Odessa to Pflugerville, this is the best district in the country, and this is my home," he continued. "After graduating the Air Force Academy, I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. That is the exact same oath that I uphold now. I've delivered for this district because I have listened to you. I've accomplished more legislation than any other lawmaker, and I've delivered 10s of billions of dollars to Texas for our hospitals and your health care, reimbursing Texas for a border crisis, military funding to Goodfellow Air Force Base, and emergency relief to farmers and ranchers. I am the champion of the Permian Basin. Our work is far from over, but representing this district is deeply personal, and I will always stand up for you in our way of life."

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I promised to fight for the families who make West and Central Texas the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family, and my record proves that I've delivered.



I stopped a massive 26% tax hike, ended the days of Biden's natural gas tax, ended taxes on tips and… pic.twitter.com/fPHPVm5pv1 — August Pfluger (@AugustPfluger) October 5, 2026

Pfluger also voted for the Working Families Tax Cuts, which stopped a 26 percent tax hike on families in TX-11, ended taxes on tips, and saw the largest spending cut in American history.

"This is my home. This is where I was raised," he said. "I love the fact that we can drive through, and you can see the freedom, whether it's the oil and gas industry and the hardworking men and women of the Permian Basin, or the ranchers and the farmers throughout every single county in this district, but in this Congress I have delivered the largest middle class tax cut in history, the biggest federal spending cut in history, the most secure border in 50 years, safer communities, safer streets, and I passed legislation to prevent men from playing women's sports. Something that every Democrat blocked and voted against, but I'm always going to stand up for this district, and when I'm reelected, I'm going to go back to D.C. to keep D.C. out of your business, to let you make the decisions for your households."

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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