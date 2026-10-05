Jake Tapper Is Whining About 'Blatantly Political' Ads Now

Jake Tapper, CNN's perpetual moral scold, is mad again. This time he's upset about a political ad that aired during an NFL game over the weekend, saying it erodes standards and wastes our tax dollars. To his credit, however, he's earned quite the ratio on this post.

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Blatantly political ad (taken from 2024 campaign speech) paid for by your/my tax dollars airs during NFL game. Standards once eroded seldom are restored so hope everyone is cool with this from now on. pic.twitter.com/EoCLZ4ti5q — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) October 4, 2026

You know what else erodes standards, Tapper? Covering up the clear cognitive decline of a president so you can write a book about it after he's unceremoniously removed from office. Speaking of which, doesn't it "erode standards" when the Democrats constantly oust candidates selected by primary voters because they worry that the candidate won't win the general election? They did it to Joe Biden, they did it to Graham Platner, they did it to Francesca Hong, and Bernie Sanders.

What about those standards?

I wish that Jake Tapper were as upset about politicians spending billions of tax dollars on illegal aliens & foreign aid he is as about Trump spending tax dollars on a commercial. — Libs Of Chicago (@Libs_OfChicago) October 5, 2026

That's not a big deal.

You have zero self awareness. You are a professional lying hack and a Democrat media puppet. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) October 4, 2026

He knows exactly what he's doing.

Barack Obama also spent tens of millions to do the same thing with Obamacare.

Yet not a peep from Tapper about that, either.

Not to mention the fact that you blatantly colluded with corrupt government agent, the DNC, Obama, Clinton, and Biden to push one lie after another about Donald Trump in a brazen attempt to sandbag his 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential campaigns. All because you wanted a Democrat… — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) October 5, 2026

Tapper met and dined with Anthony Fauci and provided him favorable coverage during the COVID pandemic.

Fake Tapper thinks patriotism is political.



Government-funded Obamacare ads and Super Bowl ads were just fine, though. https://t.co/1eT4XO74BJ pic.twitter.com/LYCxGRGYqB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 4, 2026

Jake Tapper likes Obama and Obamacare, though. So those ads were hunky-dory.

I’d probably be more outraged if I hadn’t been forced to watch like 8 million taxpayer funded PreP ads over the past decade. https://t.co/LurkEoa1Lz — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 5, 2026

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We feel the same.

What was that you’re saying about a blatantly political ad https://t.co/MX3LVelsgi pic.twitter.com/1LYnlyctFf — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 5, 2026

Yeah, tell us again about eroding standards, Tapper.

Dog, my tax dollars were being used to fund transgender outreach in Nepal two years ago. I could care less about a commercial. https://t.co/LmpZQX8Dvx — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) October 4, 2026

We were told transgender outreach was a vital service, though.

Remember, CNN has been sued multiple times for defamation. In 2021, Tapper and the network accused U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young of being part of a "black market" that charged large fees to evacuate Afghans. Young was awarded $5 million in 2025 after a jury found CNN liable for defamation.

Tapper has no business lecturing anyone on standards, norms, or decency.

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