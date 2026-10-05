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Jake Tapper Is Whining About 'Blatantly Political' Ads Now

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 05, 2026 9:30 AM
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Jake Tapper Is Whining About 'Blatantly Political' Ads Now
Townhall Media

Jake Tapper, CNN's perpetual moral scold, is mad again. This time he's upset about a political ad that aired during an NFL game over the weekend, saying it erodes standards and wastes our tax dollars. To his credit, however, he's earned quite the ratio on this post.

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You know what else erodes standards, Tapper? Covering up the clear cognitive decline of a president so you can write a book about it after he's unceremoniously removed from office. Speaking of which, doesn't it "erode standards" when the Democrats constantly oust candidates selected by primary voters because they worry that the candidate won't win the general election? They did it to Joe Biden, they did it to Graham Platner, they did it to Francesca Hong, and Bernie Sanders.

What about those standards?

That's not a big deal.

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He knows exactly what he's doing.

Barack Obama also spent tens of millions to do the same thing with Obamacare.

Yet not a peep from Tapper about that, either.

Tapper met and dined with Anthony Fauci and provided him favorable coverage during the COVID pandemic.

Jake Tapper likes Obama and Obamacare, though. So those ads were hunky-dory.

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We feel the same.

Yeah, tell us again about eroding standards, Tapper.

We were told transgender outreach was a vital service, though.

Remember, CNN has been sued multiple times for defamation. In 2021, Tapper and the network accused U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young of being part of a "black market" that charged large fees to evacuate Afghans. Young was awarded $5 million in 2025 after a jury found CNN liable for defamation. 

Tapper has no business lecturing anyone on standards, norms, or decency.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BARACK OBAMA | CNN | DONALD TRUMP | JAKE TAPPER
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